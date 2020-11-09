https://www.oann.com/infineon-forecasts-strong-rebound-in-year-ahead-from-coronavirus-slump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=infineon-forecasts-strong-rebound-in-year-ahead-from-coronavirus-slump

November 9, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German chipmaker Infineon forecast that revenue would grow by nearly 23% in the year ahead as it reported fiscal fourth quarter results on Monday that were in line with analyst estimates.

The Munich-based chipmaker was forced to abandon its guidance in March as the coronavirus hit – just before its $10 billion acquisition of U.S. Cypress Technologies closed – but has since staged a recovery led by China and the autos sector.

CEO Reinhard Ploss said that Infineon had successfully completed “an exceptional and difficult fiscal year with a very respectable fourth quarter.”

“We have proven that our company has a robust business model and continues to develop steadily, even in uncertain times,” Ploss said in a statement.

Infineon forecast sales in the fiscal year to Sept 30, 2021 of 10.5 billion euros ($12.5 billion), representing growth of 22.6% from the outturn for the year just ended of 8.6 billion euros.

The segment result margin – management’s preferred measure of the operating profitability of its business units – was forecast to recover to 16.5% from 13.7% in the year just ended.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Adair)

