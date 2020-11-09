https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/09/inmates-running-the-asylum-ny-mag-shines-damning-spotlight-on-the-nyts-embrace-of-enemy-of-the-people-status-in-the-age-of-trump/

New York Magazine has a new piece about the New York Times’ shift away from journalism and toward activism “in the Trump years.”

And it’s illuminating, to say the least:

Notice a difference?

Hey, man. We get it.

You’ve gotta prioritize.

Maybe because the New York Times practices fundamentally fake journalism.

As long as there are masochists, there will be people willing to work at the New York Times.

