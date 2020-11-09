https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/11/09/insanity-wrap-83-suppose-they-stole-an-election-and-nobody-noticed-n1129870

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does it take to get the press to notice an election being stolen in broad daylight?

Answer: A new press.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

By their own rules, Democrats are a superspreader event

Progressive Oregon goes all fascist on the mostly peaceful protestors

Social Media: Where the truth goes to get murdered

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

America and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Press

New York, totally Democratic, had no problem counting its votes.

Texas, totally Republican, had no problem counting its votes.

It was the same story in every deep Red or Deep Blue state, regardless of size.

The only states that couldn’t seem to count their ballots on time, the only states where the allegedly dead rise to vote, the only states where turnout in places apparently exceeded the number of registered voters, the only states reported by whistleblowers for ignoring their own laws on accepting mail-in ballots, the only states that keep finding substantial numbers of new ballots, the only states with reports of substantial numbers of destroyed or lost ballots, the only states where we see reports of thousands upon thousands of ballots that are marked only for Joe Biden and no other candidates in any other race…

…all of these things are happening only in states where the outcome was ever in doubt.

And — oh, yeah, this last bit seems germane — all these antics seem to be happening only in Democrat-run cities in these swing states.

Insanity Wrap believes this all adds up to prima facie evidence of fraud, if not outright proof.

This is no great mystery. It’s like a puzzle with only four pieces, all of them perfectly square. If this post-election fraud were a connect-the-dots game, there might be all of two dots.

Our terrible, horrible, no good, very bad media can’t seem to solve this puzzle. They look at the two dots with the big, fat line between them and go Full Sergeant Schultz.

They’re so deep into President-Elect Biden that they’ll gladly trash what little credibility they have left for just four more years of feeding at the government trough.

Insanity Wrap isn’t sure whether that’s more comical than it is sad, or the other way around.

We are sure, however, that our self-tarnishing Credentialed Class is going to get what they’re pretending we voted for, good and hard.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Now imagine how pissed restauranteurs are watching this while being told it’s too dangerous for them to serve food to people at more than 25% capacity. Especially the ones who had to close for good over it. pic.twitter.com/f8mykWzUNJ — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) November 8, 2020

You say you want a revolution?

France’s Bourbon Dynasty at least sometimes tried to pay lip service to the concerns of the people.

Democrats and the hardcore Progressive Left (but these days, they’re nearly one and the same thing), are far more brazen in their theft and hypocrisy than any noble you might name from pre-Revolutionary France.

And the Bourbons and the French nobility were so bad that history always refers to their last days as “pre-revolutionary.”

Again, Insanity Wrap must tell you — this time without any dark glee — that the Left has no idea what genies they’ve let out.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Insanity Wrap shouldn’t have to point out that Governor Kate Brown only called out the National Guard once the election was over.

Antifa/BLM has served Brown’s purpose, and now they might be safely dispensed with by Brown.

We believe that the violent forces of the Left, now unleashed by the Left, won’t be so easily put down.

This is their genie, and the schadenboner we’re going to experience as the Democrats fail to put it back in its bottle is going to last far longer than four hours.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

I spent pretty much my entire podcast discussing which allegations of voter fraud have merit and which have been debunked … and I’m still being accused of spreading misinformation. Big Tech will keep trying to beat us down until we submit. pic.twitter.com/CTrLkFseVa — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 9, 2020

Same as last week, the craziest person in the world is the one who goes to Twitter to try and share inconvenient truths.

Ask Insanity Wrap’s friends and colleagues Glenn Reynolds and Charlie Martin what happens to Facebook and Twitter users for doing nothing worse than sharing legitimate (but unwelcome) news reports.

Or better yet, see for yourself.

You Will Be Made to Conform

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Prepare to get it good and hard, regardless of whether you voted for it:

One of Joe Biden’s first priorities as president-elect will be implementing mask mandates nationwide by working with governors. The future 46th president, however, says if they refuse then he will go to mayors and county executives and get local masking requirements in place. “I think masks are quite useful, but they have a place and they’re not the be all and end all,” Siegel said. “I’m worried that mandating this with fines and such may actually lead to more of a rebellion against it.”

This is still America, after all.

Plus there’s this: “While the majority of Americans supporting Biden have worn masks, many of the celebrations over the weekend had an absence of social distancing, which the president-elect has appeared silent on.”

Insanity Wrap hates to be crude, but screw this hypocrite, liar, and thief.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

When you believe your hatred is justified you’ll find any reason to maintain it. You have created controversy that validates your own prejudices and you feel entitled to impose those standards on others. So how far do you believe your hate should go before you get to ‘unity?’ https://t.co/4Pj8VpIqk5 pic.twitter.com/JKyExGr4Mu — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 9, 2020

Normally we’d dismiss threats like these, but these days the Blue Checkmark Mafia has us congratulating ourselves on our ammo purchases.

One More Thing…

(Seen on MeWe.)

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

Post Script: Insanity Wrap is at long last closing down our Facebook account and moving to MeWe. We hope to see many more of you there.

