https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/copy-edit-is-fox-news-deteriorating-after-2020-presidential-race-coverage-disaster

Steven looks at the deterioration of Fox News and the network’s massive failures in covering the 2020 presidential race. He then assesses the latest calls for civility from the left and contrasts this with their past statements.

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

