Now that there’s not much of a need for a Resistance, guys like David Frum have to find ways to stay relevant.
Maybe this’ll do the trick:
It’s 2020, the year of everything being too on-the-nose, so of course it’s on November 9 that a German biotech company helps save the world https://t.co/1yeR4WmXs6
— David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2020
David could’ve left today for a remembrance of Kristallnacht. Instead, he just had to be David Frum.
He had to find a way to make America look bad, even if it meant making himself look like a complete jackass.
Is your Google broken? https://t.co/dtyJndys1X
— Debbie, BS, MS, MS, MS, PMP, AA, BA (@mosesmosesmoses) November 9, 2020
German company?
— HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) November 9, 2020
Narrator: Pfizer is not a German company.
Pfizer is American moron.
— Bourgeois Bear, CPA (@ThatBearUKnow) November 9, 2020
Pfizer is an American company
— Matthew Hoffman (@mathof1) November 9, 2020
It’s an American company, you tool.
— chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) November 9, 2020
Founded in America, which is not, in fact, located in Germany.
Pfizer is an American company originally founded in Brooklyn
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020
I work in pharmacy. Pfizer was founded in Brooklyn, NY.
— Coach Smitty ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Smith22Coach) November 9, 2020
https://t.co/z22mjpGi4b pic.twitter.com/1J6bK5Msra
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 9, 2020
Headquartered in New York, Germany.
— Mayflower Moke (@Moke453) November 9, 2020
Heh.
Here’s the New York headquarters of Pfizer, you absolute turnip… pic.twitter.com/yB80fm8G2m
— Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) November 9, 2020
I love that we were able to totally politicize the announcement of a vaccine.
Shows a real commentment to half of us being angry about something at any given time.
— JamesWill (@JWCripp) November 9, 2020
Don’t let anyone tell you that David Frum is a dumb man. pic.twitter.com/SBQcoYYUuA
— Phil (@philllosoraptor) November 9, 2020
Get David on The List.
@SirajAHashmi take David’s phone away ✍️
— AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) November 9, 2020