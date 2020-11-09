https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/09/is-your-google-broken-david-frum-tries-using-pfizer-vaccine-to-make-america-look-bad-makes-himself-look-like-an-absolute-turnip/

Now that there’s not much of a need for a Resistance, guys like David Frum have to find ways to stay relevant.

Maybe this’ll do the trick:

David could’ve left today for a remembrance of Kristallnacht. Instead, he just had to be David Frum.

He had to find a way to make America look bad, even if it meant making himself look like a complete jackass.

Narrator: Pfizer is not a German company.

Founded in America, which is not, in fact, located in Germany.

Heh.

Get David on The List.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...