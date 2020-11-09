https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/09/is-your-google-broken-david-frum-tries-using-pfizer-vaccine-to-make-america-look-bad-makes-himself-look-like-an-absolute-turnip/

Now that there’s not much of a need for a Resistance, guys like David Frum have to find ways to stay relevant.

Maybe this’ll do the trick:

It’s 2020, the year of everything being too on-the-nose, so of course it’s on November 9 that a German biotech company helps save the world https://t.co/1yeR4WmXs6 — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2020

David could’ve left today for a remembrance of Kristallnacht. Instead, he just had to be David Frum.

He had to find a way to make America look bad, even if it meant making himself look like a complete jackass.

German company? — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) November 9, 2020

Narrator: Pfizer is not a German company.

Pfizer is American moron. — Bourgeois Bear, CPA (@ThatBearUKnow) November 9, 2020

Pfizer is an American company — Matthew Hoffman (@mathof1) November 9, 2020

It’s an American company, you tool. — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) November 9, 2020

Founded in America, which is not, in fact, located in Germany.

Pfizer is an American company originally founded in Brooklyn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020

I work in pharmacy. Pfizer was founded in Brooklyn, NY. — Coach Smitty ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Smith22Coach) November 9, 2020

Headquartered in New York, Germany. — Mayflower Moke (@Moke453) November 9, 2020

Heh.

Here’s the New York headquarters of Pfizer, you absolute turnip… pic.twitter.com/yB80fm8G2m — Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) November 9, 2020

I love that we were able to totally politicize the announcement of a vaccine.

Shows a real commentment to half of us being angry about something at any given time. — JamesWill (@JWCripp) November 9, 2020

Don’t let anyone tell you that David Frum is a dumb man. pic.twitter.com/SBQcoYYUuA — Phil (@philllosoraptor) November 9, 2020

Get David on The List.

