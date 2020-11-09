https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/its-all-so-blatant-time-mags-commemorative-cover-for-biden-harris-takes-a-few-liberties/

Even though the press has declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election, the results have yet to be certified while the Trump campaign contests some state elections. However, Time Magazine wasn’t about to wait to publish their cover with a message that is definitely DNC-approved:

TIME’s commemorative cover: “A time to heal.” President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris usher in a new era https://t.co/hT9i0VKoS7 pic.twitter.com/QqJ6OcAeIx — TIME (@TIME) November 8, 2020

Will anybody who doesn’t feel like unifying be placed on a list of some sort?

LOL. The calls for unity from the media in the coming weeks deserve every ounce of mockery they will get. https://t.co/MIEnZ58MfU — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 9, 2020

“It’s time to heal” said the people surrounding teenagers on the national mall. https://t.co/PrQ4Z0GDK3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 8, 2020

And of course by “heal” Time Mag means “time for Republicans to agree with everything the Democrats say.” Or maybe this:

What they really mean: A Time to Heel https://t.co/teFn1uD2K5 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 9, 2020

Yep, that’s another way to put it.

It is time to heal…. but why were t they willing to heal earlier? — Scheck (@ScheckyScheck) November 8, 2020

IRL LOL https://t.co/Nb3R2UrG4A — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 8, 2020

Of course their talking heads in network news are talking about re-education camps and burning down the GOP and leaving no survivors. The Biden/Harris unity plan seems to be submit or die. — Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 9, 2020

Nice to know Time magazine isn’t masking their partisanship https://t.co/2Z1P1QFwC6 — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) November 8, 2020

We got our way so now it’s time to heal 😔

Lol it’s all so blatant. https://t.co/kkFso0XbGw — Snow Beaner (@BeanerOfSnow) November 8, 2020

Oh so 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 weren’t times to heal…….got it. https://t.co/b6KnAlA6PN — John Turner (@johnny_turner) November 8, 2020

When a Republican wins, the media make it clear it’s time to divide. When a Democrat wins, it’s “time to heal.”

Also this:

Just a procedural note – no one has been elected yet. — Jim Rogers (@mpucoder) November 9, 2020

