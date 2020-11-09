https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/its-all-so-blatant-time-mags-commemorative-cover-for-biden-harris-takes-a-few-liberties/

Even though the press has declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election, the results have yet to be certified while the Trump campaign contests some state elections. However, Time Magazine wasn’t about to wait to publish their cover with a message that is definitely DNC-approved:

Will anybody who doesn’t feel like unifying be placed on a list of some sort?

And of course by “heal” Time Mag means “time for Republicans to agree with everything the Democrats say.” Or maybe this:

Yep, that’s another way to put it.

When a Republican wins, the media make it clear it’s time to divide. When a Democrat wins, it’s “time to heal.”

Also this:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...