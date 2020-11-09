https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/08/john-cusack-nearly-third-americans-nazis/

Far-left Hollywood actor John Cusack fired off a slew of unhinged, anti-Trump tweets in his latest rant, referring to the president and his administration officials, as well as the millions of supporters who voted for him, as Nazis and enemies.

The celebrity actor-turned-radical activist has frequently railed against the Trump administration, but has upped the rhetoric since the recent election.

On Saturday night, Cusack referred to post-election President Trump as a “fascist” being deposed in one tweet and a Nazi in another.

“It’s Just starting to hit – the symbolic power – of replacing a nazi – with a woman of color on the ticket – is massive historic repudiation of trumpism,” Cusack wrote.

In another tweet from Saturday, Cusack attacked various members of the Trump administration, referring to Trump legal counsel and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as “Rudy ghouliani,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “Deathkkult pimp Pompeo,” White House aide Stephen Miller as “Nazi miller,” and Vice President Mike Pence as “Criminal Pense.”

Rudy ghouliani

Deathkkult pimp Pompeo

Nazi Miller

Clown Kuschner

Criminal Pense

Lawless gangster Billy Barr

Lawyer the fuck up –

In addition to criticizing Trump and his administration, Cusack went on to refer to all Republicans as a “deathkkkult.”

“If Republicans enable a nazi – that makes them – what – A fucking deathkkkult,” he wrote.

If Republicans enable a nazi – that makes them – what –

In one of the more inflammatory tweets, Cusack described thirty percent of Americans as Nazi “enemies,” while condemning Biden’s conciliatory approach.

“I know why Biden is preaching reconciliation But 30 % of country that Are nazi – are enemies,” the tweet read.

I know why Biden is preaching reconciliation

But 30 % of country that

In July, Cusack joined rioters in embattled Portland in a show of support, while calling federal agents sent to restore order “stormtroopers.”

“Straight up stormtroopers – secret police – fascism,” Cusack said, posting a video of law enforcement officials in the streets. “Storm troopers – Barr’s secret police maybe ice border people – prison guards – who knows – soooo…no prisons or borders in Portland, bill – go to jail.”

Cusack portrayed violence that had gripped the city as part of President Trump’s supposed plan to create mass unrest in a major American city so he could “illegally hold power.”

Cusack himself has been accused of racism after sharing an antisemitic cartoon and quote last year and, after a backlash, even attempting to defend it.

The tweet featured the Star of David atop a hand pushing down on people with a false quote from philosopher Voltaire which read, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” Cusack added, “Follow the money.”

Cusack’s inflammatory statements come on the heels of similar messages from other personalities on the left, most notably former Vice President Joe Biden.

In September, Biden compared President Trump to a notorious German Nazi propagandist.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Biden was asked how he would combat the president’s repeated claim that he was pushing a socialist agenda.

Trump is “sort of like Goebbels,” Biden said, referring to Joseph Goebbels, the mastermind of Nazi Germany’s propaganda machine. “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge” among voters.

Rejecting the outrageous comparison, the Trump campaign pointed to the hypocrisy of Democrats painting others as Nazis, having themselves invited anti-Semites to speak at the DNC.

“Rather than launching preposterous accusations against the president, Joe Biden and his team should answer for inviting notorious anti-Semites Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour to speak at the Democrat National Convention,” said Ken Farnaso, the campaign’s deputy national press secretary.

