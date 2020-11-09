https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/just-bizarre-watch-unhinged-liberals-gather-take-turns-attacking-trump-pillow-seriously/

In yet another shining example of the mental state of the left, a huge crowd of Joe Biden supporters took turns violently attacking a pillow with President Donald Trump’s face on it.

These people are really just… truly bizarre.

If you think that this is normal, you’re certifiably insane. Watch as liberals gather, attack a Donald Trump pillow [Yes, im serious]pic.twitter.com/SjmQCSFk3T — 6% Δᵗ๓gเᖇˡ (@WarTimeGirl) November 8, 2020

Washington Times columnist Daniel Pipes tweeted, “about a 1K people milled about #PhiladelphiaCityHall this afternoon, centered around a cone-shaped pillow-like item bearing Trump’s face.”

“People ritualistically kicked, slammed, and punched it to much applause,” Pipes continued. “It’s disturbing because symbolic violence leads to actual violence.”

About a 1K people milled about #PhiladelphiaCityHall this afternoon, centered around a cone-shaped pillow-like item bearing Trump’s face. People ritualistically kicked, slammed, and punched it to much applause. It’s disturbing because symbolic violence leads to actual violence. pic.twitter.com/m3o9PrGggl — Daniel Pipes دانيال بايبس (@DanielPipes) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Biden has declared that the nation is healed and united while also illegitimately claiming victory.

