In yet another shining example of the mental state of the left, a huge crowd of Joe Biden supporters took turns violently attacking a pillow with President Donald Trump’s face on it.

These people are really just… truly bizarre.

Washington Times columnist Daniel Pipes tweeted,  “about a 1K people milled about #PhiladelphiaCityHall this afternoon, centered around a cone-shaped pillow-like item bearing Trump’s face.”

“People ritualistically kicked, slammed, and punched it to much applause,” Pipes continued. “It’s disturbing because symbolic violence leads to actual violence.”

Meanwhile, Biden has declared that the nation is healed and united while also illegitimately claiming victory.

