Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that President Trump is in “great spirits” amid his legal challenges to the Nov. 3 balloting that she believes will likely reach the Supreme Court.

“I think at this point, it probably will make its way up to the Supreme Court,” McEnany said in an exclusive interview with Just the News’ “Water Cooler” show. “Right now we’re at the district court level. And we will see how they rule in Pennsylvania and on our upcoming lawsuits here in Michigan and elsewhere. And I think it’s really anyone’s guess where this goes.”

McEnany, the White House press secretary who has also been serving as Trump’s campaign adviser, also told show host David Brody that the campaign has new information on the Michigan balloting case that will be coming out shortly.

Several news agencies on Saturday declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race, based on the final vote counts in some remaining states. However, the Trump campaign has contested the balloting is several of those key states including Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The suit in Pennsylvania was filed Monday. And McEnany said Tuesday “there will be forthcoming litigation as well.”

Fox News on Monday afternoon cut away from McEnany’s press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters, as the show’s host said he couldn’t continue to allow McEnany to say the opposition was “welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting.”

She responded Tuesday to such accusations by telling Brody that she was merely trying to expose problems in the U.S. election system.

“It’s a tenet of the Republican Party to support voter identification because to not support it welcomes fraud. It’s a basic principle and it’s one that I don’t believe should be censored by the media but allowed to be said. The Democrats – they tried to delegitimize the 2016 election for four years. All we’re asking for is transparency. And we have the media attacking us simply for asking to put light on the system.”

