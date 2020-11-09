https://www.the-sun.com/news/1769272/pelosi-will-not-be-speaker-again/

HOUSE Minority Leader Rep, Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali), said Nancy Pelosi will not be House Speaker again if the same number of Democrats vote against her as they did in 2018.

McCarthy told Fox News that it would take 10 Democrats to block Pelosi from keeping her post as House Speaker.

On Thursday, Nancy Pelosi launched a bid to keep her post as House Speaker for another two years

“To become speaker, you have to have 218 votes on the floor. When she went up for that two years ago, there were 15 Democrats who votes against her,” McCarthy told the news station.

“Ten of those Democrats will be coming back to Congress. If those 10 vote against her again, she will not be speaker of the House because of the gains of the Republicans.

“We are close enough now that we can control the floor with a few Democrats joining with us,” he added.

McCarthy’s comments come after the Republicans party overtook at least seven seats from Democrats and an eighth in Michigan, which was occupied by a Libertarian.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali) told Fox News that Pelosi will not be House Speaker again if the same number of Democrats vote against her as they did in 2018

McCarthy said it would take 10 Democrats to block Pelosi from keeping her post as House Speaker

On Thursday, Pelosi launched a bid to keep her House Speaker post for another two years.

Pelosi has held onto the gavel since 2003 and has made it clear that she wants to remain in the House.

She sent a letter to her fellow Democrats urging them for their support.

“Our vision for the next two years must be built on the success of Democratic House Majority in the 116th Congress,” she wrote.

“And to harness the extraordinary visions, values and vibrancy of our Caucus to secure the progress that the American people deserve. In that spirit, I am writing to request your support to be re-elected as Speaker.”

As of Monday, Democrats had not knocked off a single Republican seeking reelection and a new wave of progressive lawmakers will join the ultra-liberal House members known as “The Squad” next term.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN she is committed to making sure that the House has the most progressive candidate, and will support Pelosi 'if Speaker Pelosi is that most progressive candidate'

Four progressive Pelosi critics – Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts – all won their reelection and are likely to push for the speaker’s removal.

On Sunday, CNN asked Ocasio-Cortez if she will support Pelosi as she looks for her reelection.

“Again, I want to make sure that we win the House. I do believe that we will, but it’s critically important that we are supporting Democrats in tight swing state races, making sure that not only all of them come back but that we grow our majority,” she said.

“I believe that we have to see those races as they come, see what candidates are there.

“I am committed to making sure that we have the most progressive candidate there. But, if Speaker Pelosi is that most progressive candidate, then I will be supporting her,” she added.

In fact, the ultra-liberal House lawmakers will be welcoming in new progressive House members that could fall out of line with Pelosi’s views and play a role in her hope for reelection.

The new progressive members include Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamal Bowman of New York, Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres, also from New York.

