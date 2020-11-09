https://www.theblaze.com/elections-lawsuit-detroit

A new elections lawsuit filed in Michigan on Sunday alleges massive voter fraud in vote-counting procedures in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold and home to the city of Detroit.

The Great Lakes Justice Center, a nonprofit civil liberties defense organization, announced its lawsuit in a press release, claiming that “Wayne County election officials allowed illegal, unlawful, and fraudulent processing of votes cast in last Tuesday’s election.” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Michigan, winning by 146,119 votes.

The lawsuit seeks to void the results of the election in Wayne County and calls for a do-over.

Witnesses filing sworn affidavits under oath allege that Wayne County elections officials encouraged fraud, including changing legal names and dates on ballots, ballot-harvesting, voter intimidation, and preventing poll watchers from challenging irregularities in the vote-counting process.

“This type of widespread fraud in the counting and processing of voter ballots cannot be allowed to stand. Michigan citizens are entitled to know that their elections are conducted in a fair and legal manner and that every legal vote is properly counted,” said David A. Kallman, an attorney with the Great Lakes Justice Center.

“Such rampant fraud cannot be undone. We ask the Court to enjoin the certification of this fraudulent election, void the election, and order a new vote in Wayne County.”

The plaintiffs allege the following illegal activities:

Ballots were counted even though the voter’s name did not appear in the official voter rolls.

Election workers were ordered not to verify voters’ signatures on absentee ballots, to backdate absentee ballots, and to process such ballots regardless of their validity.

Election workers processed ballots that appeared after the election deadline and falsely reported that those ballots had been received prior to November 3, 2020, deadline.

Defendants used false information to process ballots, such as using incorrect or false birthdays. Many times, the election workers inserted new names into the Qualified Voter File and recorded these new voters as having a birthdate of 1/1/1900.

Defendants coached voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. Election workers would go to the voting booths with voters to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.

Unsecured ballots arrived at the TCF Center loading garage, not in sealed ballot boxes, without any chain of custody, and without envelopes.

Defendants refused to record challenges to their processes and removed challengers from the site if they politely voiced a challenge.

Michigan radio host Steve Gruber first reported the lawsuit, which includes a sworn affidavit from Jessy Jacob, a longtime employee of the city of Detroit.

In her affidavit, Jacob says that she was assigned to work in the Elections Department for the 2020 election. In September, she worked at the election headquarters processing absentee ballot packages. Her work on the election continued through November 4, when Jacob says she was told to leave the TCF Center in Detroit, where ballots were being counted, because she raised too many questions about what was happening around her.

Beginning in September, Jacob claims that she and 70-80 other poll workers were instructed by their supervisors to alter the mailing date of absentee ballot packages to be dated earlier than they were actually sent. Additionally, she says she was told to instruct voters to cast their ballots for Democrats and Joe Biden, even accompanying them into the voting booth to do so. In October, after being transferred to a satellite location where she processed voter registrations and issued absentee ballots for people to vote in person, Jacob claims she was told not to ask for a driver’s license or any photo ID when a person was trying to vote, in violation of Michigan voter ID laws.

Jacob claims she witnessed “a large number of people” who came to the satellite location to vote in person after they had already applied for an absentee ballot. She says these individuals were allowed to vote in person but were not required to return their mailed absentee ballot or sign an affidavit that the voter lost the mailed absentee ballot.

Zachary Larsen, a former Michigan Assistant Attorney General and Republican poll watcher, was the second witness to file a sworn affidavit alleging fraudulent activity in Wayne County. Larsen alleges that Michigan’s Qualified Voter File (QVF), an electronic system that keeps track of legal voters, was fraudulently used to assign ballots from unknown individuals to eligible voters in the system who did not cast votes. He claims “this appeared to be the case for the majority of the voters whose ballots I had personally observed being scanned.”

The lawsuit filed in Wayne County seeks a temporary injunction order to block the certification of the election results and also seeks a protective order to preserve evidence stored on computers and in documents.

You can read the full complaint here.

