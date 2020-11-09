https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/11/09/lawsuit-poll-workers-allege-voter-coaching-back-dating-cheating-occurred-in-detroit-election-centers-n1132595

Although the media may have made their presidential election pronouncements for Ol’ Joe, the story isn’t over yet.

Two Detroit elections workers have signed sworn statements alleging widespread cheating, voter-coaching, and what appears to be substituting non-voters’ names for other voters. A lawsuit has been filed demanding that all records be preserved and election certification paused while an investigation takes place.

It follows a lawsuit that was tossed out by a Michigan judge who claimed some of the evidence claiming voter fraud was hearsay.

The amended lawsuit includes whistleblower affidavits making claims that should shock the sensibilities of any patriotic American.

In one complaint, an election worker, Jessy Jacob, claimed that he was ordered to backdate ballots and “directly observed on a daily basis City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot. I witnessed these workers and employers going over to voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.”

He said he was forbidden from asking for any form of identification for people seeking absentee ballots and claimed there were many people who had already voted absentee who voted at the elections center.

Jacob claims that whenever he processed a vote he was ordered to enter the voter’s name into the Qualified Voter File (QVF) system for future use. Apparently, he was concerned about including them even though they provided no proof of who they were. Voter ID is not required, an obviously huge failing of the system, which makes fraudulent voting far easier.

In another affidavit, a former assistant attorney general who was a Republican elections observer noted that people whose names did not appear in the eligible voter list were replaced by names of people who were on the list.

Zachary Larsen says he got worried about the practice.

I was concerned that this practice of assigning names and numbers indicated that a ballot was being counted for a non-eligible voter who was not either in the poll book or the supplemental poll book. From my observation of the computer screen, the voters were certainly not in the official poll book. Moreover, this appeared to be the case for the majority of the voters whose ballots I had personally observed being scanned.

The lawsuit is asking all evidence including computers and documents to be immediately preserved and for the certification of votes to pause. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 9, 2020

Most of the lawsuits President Trump’s team has filed have been tossed so far, but there are more in the pipeline as more evidence emerges of voter fraud or voter impersonation.

If only half the information contained in these whistleblower complaints is true, it’s enough to make the blood run cold of every patriotic American.

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft” where you can hear her series on “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it at your favorite podcast outlets. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Parler @VictoriaTaft

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

