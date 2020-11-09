http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61909


Leftists are already regretting voting for Joe Biden and he hasn’t even taken office yet (or officially won the presidency).

“If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him,” Naomi Wolf tweeted on Monday morning.


Wolf had a similarly embarrassing incident last year after a British radio host live on air explained to her how the thesis of her latest book was based on a misunderstanding.


It’s amazing how clueless these leftoids are.

A bunch of them took to the streets to cheer endless lockdowns.



They actually believed the prolefeed given to them from the media and late night TV hosts that they were “defeating fascism” or some nonsense.

They never stopped to think for even a moment why the scum of the earth are all on their side.



Now, they’re all out celebrating handing the country over to a bunch of Neocons, Wall Street and Big Tech tyrants.


Seeing as how our hyper-connected world seems to move a mile a minute these days, how long do you think it will be before the plebs wake up to the fact they were conned?


[Header image by Michael Fleshman via Flickr]

Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab and Minds.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...