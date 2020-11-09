http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/QYZsrp660C8/let-the-healing-begin-2.php
CNN’s Jake Tapper offers a little career advice to Trump administration officials and supporters (tweet below). As we all know from his coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign, from his ecstatic promotion of the Steele Dossier in the first days of the Trump administration, and from his continuing coverage of the administration throughout, he’s got our best interests at heart. He sought to protect us from an alleged Russian agent and Putin stooge in the Oval Office — and I’m not talking about Hillary Clinton. Oh, yeah, let the healing begin!
I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020