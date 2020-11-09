https://www.theblaze.com/news/lindsey-graham-trump-should-run-again-in-2024

President Donald Trump has reportedly told advisers he’s considering running for president again in 2024 if the election results are verified, and at least one Republican senator is encouraging him to do so.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday told Fox News radio host Brian Kilmeade that Trump should run again in four years if he loses his legal challenges to the results of the 2020 election.

“I would encourage President Trump, if after all this he does fall short … to not let this movement die, to consider running again, to create an organization, platforms over the next four years to keep his movement alive, growing the Republican representation in minority communities, talk about economic populism, just basically keep it alive,” Graham said.

“Keep fighting for the 2020 vote, it’s not done yet,” he added.

Graham cited the example of President Grover Cleveland, the only U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms in office.

“Grover Cleveland came back. Donald Trump should think about it if he falls short,” he said.

Multiple media outlets declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden president-elect Saturday after Pennsylvania was called for Biden. Trump has not yet conceded the election to Biden, but, according to Axios, he has privately told advisers he’s thinking about running again in 2024 — which, if true, would be a concession that he’s lost the election this year. Trump would be 78 in 2024.

The Trump campaign has vowed to continue fighting for the outcome of the 2020 election to be reversed in court. The campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and other states challenging the results of the election.

Graham supports the president’s efforts.

“I talked with the president for a long time yesterday. He wants to fight, and he should fight,” Graham said. “If we can close the margins in Arizona and Georgia and look at provisional ballots, this is not over.”

Down ballot the election was more favorable to Republicans, who ended up gaining seats in the House of Representatives and may hold on to their Senate majority if Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) or David Perdue (R-Ga.) prevail in the upcoming runoff elections.

Should Republicans keep the Senate, Graham wants an investigation completed into mail-in ballots and how they affected the 2020 election.

“What I’m going to tell Mitch McConnell today when we get back, if we keep the Senate, we need to do a joint committee in the Senate to analyze mail-in balloting and how it worked in 2020,” Graham said.

