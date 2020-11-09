https://saraacarter.com/graham-if-gop-doesnt-fight-there-will-never-be-another-republican-president-elected-again/

November 9, 2020

“This is a contested election, the media doesn’t decide who becomes president. If they did you’d never have a Republican president forever, so we’re discounting them,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham to host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“President Trump should not concede,” continued Graham. “These computers… do not pass the smell test. We can’t let the media run America.”

Share

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

