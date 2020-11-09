https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/lindsey-graham-trump-run-2024-challenges-fail/

(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday he would encourage President Trump to consider running again for the White House in 2024 if his efforts challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election “fall short.”

Graham, R-S.C., who just won reelection, appeared on Fox News Radio on the “Brian Kilmeade Show,” and said he spoke with the president at length on Sunday.

Graham said that he encouraged Trump to continue his ongoing 2020 legal efforts, but also hinted at a future presidential bid.

