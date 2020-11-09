https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/logan-act-obama-hack-ben-rhodes-says-joe-biden-already-phone-calls-foreign-leaders-agenda-video/

Barack Obama’s Iran echo chamber Ben Rhodes said that the media’s pretend president-elect Joe Biden is already “having phone calls” with foreign leaders about “the agenda they’re going to pursue January 20th.”

Apparently the Logan Act only applies to General Mike Flynn.

The Logan Act, enacted in January 30, 1799, is a United States federal law that criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized persons with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States.

Obama’s criminal and corrupt DOJ and FBI persecuted General Flynn for talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December of 2016 – after the electors already voted for Trump.

Flynn’s conversations with Kislyak were completely lawful and he was well within his authority as National Security Advisor designate during the Trump transition period.

In contrast no states have been certified Biden, no electors have cast their vote for Joe Biden but the media is applauding him as he speaks to foreign leaders about his agenda.

The hypocrisy is astounding.

WATCH:

.@brhodes: Biden is already “having phone calls” with foreign leaders about “the agenda they’re going to pursue January 20th” pic.twitter.com/ynHspaEDxE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020

