Fresh from today’s irony file, the *mostly peaceful* rioters in Portland have taken their rage out on their enablers by targeting and attacking the Democrat Party Of Oregon headquarters. Apparently not content with what they believe to be Trump’s defeat, they also want to defeat the party that has stood back and allowed them to destroy the city nearly ever night over the past 5 1/2 months. There are initial reports of upwards of 10 windows smashed out, with “no presidents” and “ACAB” spray painted on the building.

“No Presidents” – Portland protesters tonight move from Laurelhurst Park to the Multnomah County Democrats building. Multiple windows were damaged. #PortlandProtests #Portland #Protest #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/kz7jNLz8pT — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 9, 2020

*Note the “Hate Not Welcome” sign.

#Portland #PDX

“EMPOWERING PEOPLE”

…

Atleast 10 broken windows with additional “BLM” and “ACAB” graffiti; with more on other side of the building such as: “f*ck Biden” and “No Presidents.” pic.twitter.com/3dHzMak7M2 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 9, 2020

The Multnomah County Democrats building in NE Portland was smashed up tonight by antifa in a planned direct action. Almost immediately after the attack, the anarchist graffiti on the office was painted over. #PortlandRiots #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/WvWvZwcJjY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020

Protesters proceeded through Laurelhurst neighborhood chanting “All cops are bastards” and “no good cops in a racist system,” surrounded by police on bikes. Looked like multiple arrests. pic.twitter.com/SY1nlgfni7 — Patrick Tomassi (@patricktomassi) November 9, 2020

Portland Police Bureau makes an arrest and wards off Antifa of a “de-arrest” after the Multnomah County Democrat Office’s windows were shattered by Portland protesters. #PortlandProtests #Portland #Protest #Police pic.twitter.com/qtQElnUpvW — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 9, 2020

You may recall the same building was hit last year, as it was the site of antifa thug Sean Kealiher’s fatal demise. Activists spray painted the building then too.

Perhaps this is what the mainstream democrats get by hitching their wagon to extremist hate groups.

