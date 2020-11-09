https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/lol-antifa-terrorists-smash-portland-democrat-party-office/

Fresh from today’s irony file, the *mostly peaceful* rioters in Portland have taken their rage out on their enablers by targeting and attacking the Democrat Party Of Oregon headquarters. Apparently not content with what they believe to be Trump’s defeat, they also want to defeat the party that has stood back and allowed them to destroy the city nearly ever night over the past 5 1/2 months. There are initial reports of upwards of 10 windows smashed out, with “no presidents” and “ACAB” spray painted on the building.

*Note the “Hate Not Welcome” sign.

You may recall the same building was hit last year, as it was the site of antifa thug Sean Kealiher’s fatal demise. Activists spray painted the building then too.

Perhaps this is what the mainstream democrats get by hitching their wagon to extremist hate groups.

