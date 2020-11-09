https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/09/looks-like-media-and-pfizer-owe-mike-pence-a-big-apology-after-claiming-that-pfizer-vaccine-had-nothing-to-do-with-operation-warp-speed/

With the news that Pfizer’s COVID19 vaccine is more than 90% effective, we’ve got to make sure that everyone understands that Donald Trump’s administration literally had nothing to do with it.

Sorry, Mike Pence.

Welllll ackshually …

Call it “nuance” if you like. The point is that the initial media narrative was, once again, wrong. Thanks in part to Pfizer, of course.

There it is.

Ooof.

Anyway, the media should definitely be embarrassed. But they’re shameless, so they won’t be.

Props indeed to CNN’s Daniel Dale. How sad is it that we have to give a special shout-out to a journalist for actually doing his job?

