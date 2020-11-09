https://justthenews.com/government/security/marine-corps-marks-245th-birthday-pageantry-tailored-covid-19-restrictions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Marine Corps marks its 245th birthday on Tuesday with traditional pageantry tailored for social distancing, but undeterred by pandemic.

“Since 1921, Marines worldwide have celebrated the Marine Corps birthday with parades, formal gatherings, and cake-cuttings no matter the circumstance,” Marine Corps officials announced. “This year’s celebration will be no different, and although Marines cannot gather in large numbers to celebrate,” the corps is holding virtual celebrations at installations and duty stations around the world.

At a ceremony at the service headquarters, known as “8th & I” for the street intersection where the compound is located in Washington, D.C., Marines in masks performed to empty bleachers, but in front of a social media audience.

In keeping with tradition, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger cut the birthday cake with a sword.

He offered the first slice to the oldest Marine present, 100-year-old retired Col. Louis Schott. who fought in the Pacific Theater in World War II, including the battles of New Britain, Peleliu, and Okinawa. Schott in turn served cake to the youngest Marine, Private First Class Christian Harris.

Well-wishers included President Trump.

“Today, as we celebrate the men and women who valiantly defend our country as United States Marines, we also honor our heroic Marine veterans, and we solemnly remember those Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom,” Trump wrote in a birthday message. “We will always cherish and honor their memory.”

The Marine Corps was formed Nov. 10, 1775, eight months before the Declaration of Independence was signed. Its job was to support the Continental Navy – an arrangement that exists in modern times, with the corps being overseen by the secretary of the Navy.

The Marine Corps is the smallest of the U.S. armed forces, and has about 190,00 members serving on active duty.

