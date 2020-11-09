https://noqreport.com/2020/11/09/mark-levin-pushes-back-on-twitter-facebook-calls-for-move-to-parler/

Conservative show host Mark Levin has been critical of Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter for years. He’s ramped up his attacks of late for obvious reasons. But when Twitter suspended conservative commentator David Limbaugh, it may have been the last straw for Levin.

Twitter has suspended my buddy David Limbaugh’s account for 12 hours by lying about him violating their rules. This is completely out of control — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 9, 2020

Many of us have grown accustomed to social media, so much so that we rely on it for many things. Some use it for news. Others for communication. The uses are plentiful, but Twitter and Facebook have demonstrated an unwillingness to embrace the truth or to allow free speech on their so-called “platforms.”

But there are alternatives. While some have noted that these alternatives are still having problems with their interfaces and that their popularity is minimal, one has risen to be the best “little” platform. Parler has garnered much attention over the last year. It has come in bursts, and we’re in the middle of such a burst right now.

Levin has noticed and is calling for his Twitter and Facebook followers to go with him there.

2. Parler is a wonderful alternative and is growing, and we need you there ASAP. It believes in truly open speech. Thank you!https://t.co/3RnjMoknfj — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 9, 2020

He’s not alone. Other prominent conservatives have been calling for an exodus, particularly from Twitter. Facebook is a bit different as many people connect with friends and family on Facebook, but Twitter is generally for broadcasting to a wider audience than simply close acquaintances. Even Larry the Cable Guy is getting sick of Twitter’s shenanigans.

I lost 2400 followers today I’m sure for talking about election integrity so I just signed up for Parler. If ya come over follow me there. Same address. @GitRDoneLarry Obviously I love all my followers here and won’t abandon you but It’s just frustrating when Twitter drops people — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) November 9, 2020

It’s good that prominent conservatives like Mark Levin are pushing his followers to Parler, but there’s only one man who could make it truly explode. If President Trump would make the move, even as a mirror to Twitter, it could spark the exodus many seek.

