Black Lives Matter protesters stormed through a group of restaurant patrons in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as they chanted “out of the restaurants and into the streets” at diners.

Journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted out the video, which showed seated restaurant patrons being harassed by Black Lives Matter mobs.

As diners tried to enjoy their Sunday evening dinner, BLM protesters shouted, “out of the restaurant and into the streets.”

Protesters passed a police car while shouting, “power to the people” as they continued down the street.

The protesters yelled, ‘How do you spell murderers? AAPD!’ for Ann Arbor Police Department

The unrest came on the sixth anniversary of the officer-involved shooting death of Aura Rosser, Gutenschwager stated.

“Out of the restaurants, and into the streets!” Protesters chant as they march past diners at outdoor patios in Ann Arbor #AnnArborProtests #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/WqVjVafQ2x — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 8, 2020

Marching with ACAB signs past outdoor diners in Ann Arbor #AnnArbor #AnnArborProtests pic.twitter.com/jwXKuCtMzu — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

As one older man expressed displeaure with marchers, someone shouted “Sit down, grandpa.”

Protesters yell “Sit down, grandpa” at one diner that tried voicing his displeasure with them marching through #AnnArbor #AnnArborProtests pic.twitter.com/r76ukllWfo — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

The protesters yelled, “How do you spell murderers? AAPD!” for Ann Arbor Police Department.

“How do you spell murderers? AAPD!” chants through downtown Ann Arbor tonight #AnnArborProtests #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/1m0UUNnKIy — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

© press

The incident comes a week after Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC reportedly began holding training sessions to radicalize demonstrators

The incident comes almost a week after Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC reportedly began holding training sessions to radicalize demonstrators to protest on Election Day.

On Saturday, a woman at a Biden-Harris rally in Los Angeles screamed at local police, “blue lives do not matter.”

The unidentified woman let out her tirade on a police officer wearing a Thin Blue Line Flag on his uniform.

“Blue lives don’t exist,” the woman screams.

The incident was captured by videographer Tomas Morales on Saturday afternoon.

