President TrumpDonald John Trump Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE’s niece Mary Trump warned that her uncle would be prone to “meltdowns” in the period between his electoral defeat and President-elect Joe Biden Joe Biden Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE’s inauguration next year.

“This is what Donald’s going to do: he’s not going to concede, although who cares. What’s worse is he’s not going to engage in the normal activities that guarantee a peaceful transition,” Mary Trump told The Guardian.

In the interim, she said, “he’ll be having meltdowns upon meltdowns right now. He has never been in a situation like this before.”

“All he’s got now is breaking stuff, and he’s going to do that with a vengeance,” she added.

She warned that Trump would likely be further incensed by Republicans beating expectations in House and Senate races.

“It means that people were voting against Donald Trump in this election, but not necessarily against this party,” she wrote. “That will have added so much salt to his narcissistic wounds.”

Between now and the inauguration, she wrote, “I worry about what Donald’s going to do in that time to lash out. He will go as far as he can to delegitimize the new administration, then he’ll pass pardons that will demoralize us, and sign a flurry of executive orders. Remember, he will also still be in charge of the U.S. response to the pandemic. There could be a million Americans dead by then under his watch.”

Mary Trump has been a frequent critic of her uncle and earlier this year published the tell-all “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Trump has called his niece “unstable,” and the president’s late brother Robert Trump sued to block the release of the book, citing a nondisclosure agreement she signed after the death of the president’s father, Fred Trump.

