Dr. Corsi discusses the improbable and even impossible mathematical anomalies of the vote results of the 2020 presidential election with Kevin Wade. Kevin has degrees in Electrical Engineering and Systems Engineering, runs his own consulting firm, and has decades of experience in a variety of applications for major international clients.

From a variety of scientific and mathematical perspectives, the data does not support innocent and innocuous discrepancies, but rather, shows massive and almost undeniable evidence of systematic vote fraud by the dark forces in support of a Biden win.

Again, FEAR NOT, Donald Trump always looks like he is going to lose just before he wins.

In the end God always wins.