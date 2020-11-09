https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/mathematical-evidence-election-stolen/

Seizing dictatorial powers in Iraq in 1979 and declaring himself president, Saddam Hussein held two referendums, in 1995 and 2002, to show the world he had his people’s “popular support.” Voters were simply asked to respond “yes” or “no” to the question, “Do you approve of President Saddam Hussein being the President of the Republic?” Of 8.4 million votes cast in 1995, Saddam won 99.96%. In 2002, he did better, hitting 100% – not a single “no” vote was registered. Saddam may have been impressed with such sham results, but the world community was not.

Whether 0.04% of the 1995 electorate courageously voted “no” or Saddam just felt obligated to tally a few negative votes to make the results more palatable is unknown. If the former, brave souls will express disapproval even in a brutal dictatorship.

An incident occurring during our own presidential election suggests a similar heavy-handedness.

In Wisconsin, late into the night of Nov. 3/early morning hours of Nov. 4, President Donald Trump enjoyed a comfortable lead. Milwaukee was to report in with results by 1 a.m. on the 4th; 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. passed without the results. Finally, at 3:30 a.m., the vote tally arrived. All incoming votes went to Democrat Joe Biden; none to Trump. In 1995, not even Saddam proved that brazen.

Something highly unusual happened that morning at several voting centers, not only in Wisconsin, but in Michigan and Pennsylvania as well. In Wisconsin, 140,000 mail-in ballots were found ; in Michigan another 200,000; and in Pennsylvania, 1,000,000 – all for Biden.

Supposedly the party of science, Democrats have lambasted Republicans for failing to heed it. Perhaps, then, the science of math provides the best explanation to understand what happened in these three states. A statistical analysis, laying out the chances of such one-sided Biden ballot dumps occurring, leads to but one conclusion: undeniable mathematical evidence the election was stolen. Analysts say statistically it is impossible for those states to have flipped to Biden the way they did. It is a virtual statistical impossibility – the odds being 0.00000189% or 1 in almost 53 million.

In a national election demonstrating a close split in popular vote between two presidential candidates, how could so many last minute pro-Biden votes materialize wiping out Trump’s lead?

Also registering as a questionable actor in Pennsylvania’s shenanigans was Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. The day before the election he tweeted Trump would lose his state if “all the votes are added up. …” As Pennsylvania’s highest-ranking law enforcement official, Shapiro irresponsibly suggested a Trump win to be illegitimate, only occurring by voter suppression of Democrats.

Despite Shapiro’s call, Trump established a substantial lead in Pennsylvania when suddenly the surge of Biden votes arrived. Apparently, these were among “all the votes” Shapiro needed to be “added up.”

Numerous reports, about illegal votes counted or legal ones not, continue pouring in. It may take a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to snatch a presidential election victory from the jaws of defeat. It appears many such villagers worked, most notably in Pennsylvania, to do so on Biden’s behalf. These incidents represent just the tip of the voting fraud iceberg:

In Texas, social worker Kelly Brunner was charged with 134 felony criminal counts for submitting voter registration applications for mentally disabled residents at a government-run facility without authorization to do so.

In a Michigan county, a software glitch switched 6,000 Republican votes to Democrat, necessitating a hand count. The software was used in 47 other counties across the state. A similar glitch was discovered in Georgia. A total of 28 states use the software.

Several arrests of postal workers were made for failing to deliver ballots with which they were entrusted, one caught while fleeing to Canada.

A Pennsylvania postal worker signed an affidavit alleging ballots received after Election Day were backdated, supported by video evidence.

In Philadelphia, Democrats threatened to stop counting if Republicans were allowed to observe, even after a judge authorized it. A former Clinton senior adviser admitted this was “troubling.” If an election is being conducted fairly, why should there be any objection to observers having access?

An observer in Pennsylvania noted the number of votes cast was greater than the number of people entering the voting station.

A Philadelphia poll watcher (registered Democrat) reported “there is corruption at the highest levels,” adding, “I can’t believe what I’m seeing – this is a coup.”

Overseeing the Pennsylvania vote count was its secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar, a known Trump-hater. At one point, with 86% of the vote counted and Trump leading by 400,000, Boockvar issued confusing guidance. Meanwhile, Deputy Elections Secretary Jonathan Marks violated the state ethics code by providing information on rejected mail ballots to Democratic Party operatives.

In Pennsylvania, at least 21,000 ballots were cast by deceased voters.

Any hope of Trump retaining the Oval Office rests on irrefutable proof of voting fraud. Keeping in mind we live in an era where first impression news stories have proven inaccurate, some Trump confidants are saying evidence of massive voter fraud is being assembled, arrests of several players in the voting scam will follow and the proof will be damning. Allegedly, this evidence involves fraudulent use of ballots identified as part of a sting operation. The Trump administration supposedly had all legal ballots secretly imprinted with invisible watermarks in unbreakable code. A scan so far of 14 million ballots in five states reflect an 80% failure rate – all Biden votes.

The 16th century English playwright William Shakespeare coined the phrase, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark,” connoting massive political corruption in that kingdom. Who would have thought more than four centuries later the stench of corruption would plague America as well?

