Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats and the media during a speech from the Senate floor on Monday over their complaining that President Trump has not conceded the 2020 election, even though some states are still counting votes and the Trump campaign has filed numerous legal challenges in several states.

“More broadly, let’s have no lectures about how the President should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election,” McConnell later said. “And who insinuated this one would be illegitimate, too, if they lost again. Let’s have no lectures on this subject from that contingent.”

“In late August, Secretary Hillary Clinton said, quote, ‘Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances… I think this is going to drag out, and… he will win if we don’t give an inch,’” McConnell continued. “That same month, Speaker Pelosi and the Democratic Leader both stated, quote, ‘[President Trump] needs to cheat to win.’ In October, when Speaker Pelosi was shopping some conspiracy theory about the Postal Service, she recklessly said, quote, ‘I have no doubt that the president… will lie, cheat, and steal, to win this election.’”

“Does this sound like a chorus that has any credibility to say a few legal challenges from President Trump represent some kind of crisis?” he added. “At this time last week, small-business owners in cities across America were boarding up their windows in case President Trump appeared to win and far-left mobs decided to reprise their summertime rioting. Suffice to say a few legal inquiries from the President do not exactly spell the end of the Republic.”

