Acting in her “personal capacity,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and campaign legal counsel Matt Morgan for a news conference Monday, but mainstream media mostly ignored it.

“Unlike our opponents, we have nothing to hide,” McEnany told reporters in prescient comments as Fox News cut away from it, angering some viewers. You can watch the news briefing in its entirely from C-SPAN.

“We are fighting for the rights of all Americans to have faith and confidence not only in this election, but in the many elections to come,” McEnany told reporters. “There is only one party in America that opposes voter ID. One party in America that opposes verifying signatures, citizenship, residency, eligibility.

“There is only one party in American trying to keep observers out of the count room. And that party, my friends, is the Democrat Party.

“You don’t take these positions because you want an honest election. You don’t oppose an audit of the vote, because you want an accurate count. You don’t oppose our efforts at sunlight and transparency because you have nothing to hide.

“You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting.

“Our position is clear: We want to protect the franchise of the American people. We want an honest, accurate, lawful count. We want maximum sunlight. We want maximum transparency. We want every legal vote to be counted, and we want every illegal vote to be discarded.

“Unlike our opponents, we have nothing to hide.

“The integrity of our election matters. The Constitution of the United States matters.

“What we have seen across the country is Democrat officials systematically trying to do an end run around the Constitution to tip the scales of the election in their favor.”

Morgan laid out the paths for legal challenges by the campaign, starting with Pennsylvania, where Republican ballot-counting monitors were not given “meaningful” access to view the opening, processing, and counting of ballots.

“We are very close to the automatic recount statute in Pennsylvania,” Morgan noted.

There is pending lawsuits on whether late-arriving ballots might have been co-mingled in the counting process, despite Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito giving federal guidance to segregate those ballots in the event a case might rule them ineligible to be counted in the Nov. 3 elections.

Also, Morgan claimed some counties did not abide by equal protection under the law by permitting Democrat voters to “cure” ballot mistakes, while Republican might not have been.

“This lawsuit itself could change that, could swing that small discrepancy” in the voting margins between President Donald Trump and Biden in the state on Pennslyvania. “So this is the relief that we’re seeking at this time, but I would also used the press and those out there that this is step one of a process.

“We are within our rights to look into these irregularities. We were in our rights to observe the votes as they were being tabulated.”

McDaniel, speaking on behalf of the GOP, noted voting and ballot irregularities should be cause for concern and pause the rush to move Democrat Joe Biden’s team into transitioning to the White House until the electoral college votes for the next president.

There is still a lot of work to do, she said.

“As you guys can understand, with 2,800 incident reports, this is a lot to track down,” she told reporters. “It means we’re interviewing these people, we’re getting their statements and we’re turning into affidavits. But that takes a lot of time and effort.”

She added a call for media to look into allegations of fraud or political bias in ballot counting and permitting legal monitoring.

“We should all be alarmed by this, no matter where you are on the political spectrum,” she said.

“Democrats and the media want to ignore these clear irregularities and rush to call states as won and end the certification and canvas process,” she continued.

“We’re hearing we need to unite, we need to come together,” she added, referring to Democrat Joe Biden’s pre-certification, pre-concession, acceptance speech.

“Even one instance of voter fraud should be too many for all of us. We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law. That observers are granted the access that they are due under state law, and that any irregularities that have occurred – whether by malacious intent or incompetence – are investigated to the fullest extend allowed under the law.”

McDaniel also called out Democrat and media complicity in hyprocrisy.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, if it were this close the other way, if President Trump was in the lead in all these states, the media would be screaming: ‘This isn’t over; the race isn’t over. We need more time to count to make sure it’s right.’

“But because it’s Biden in a very slight lead, the media demands that the race is over and there’s nothing to see here. The American people need to have confidence in their elections.”

