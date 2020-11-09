https://www.theblaze.com/news/media-british-holiday-fireworks-biden-celebration

Social media users from the United Kingdom roasted American news outlets like ABC News and CNN over the weekend for assuming that fireworks celebrating Guy Fawkes Night — or Bonfire Night — were actually in response to the news of former Vice President Joe Biden’s reported win over incumbent President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

As highlighted by Newsbusters, the Daily Mail reported that ABC News wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Fireworks lit up the night sky over London, England, after Joe Biden was characterized to be the apparent winner of the presidential election.”

The outlet reported that CNN’s Jeff Zeleny added, “We heard church bells in Paris, fireworks in London. This is indeed a moment the world is watching!”

MSNBC’s Ari Melber also shared video of Paris’ church bells, saying, “That doesn’t happen for every election. That was the reaction there to mark Trump losing. Joe Biden becoming our President-Elect. Take London. Fireworks were set off, celebrating this historic win. Let’s take this in. … Millions of people in dozens and dozens of countries stopping to reflect on what we did, what you did here in America yesterday.”

The Hill also tweeted, “Fireworks in London, Edinburgh as Biden win celebrated abroad.”

The Daily Mail pointed out that such egocentric Americans were beyond mistaken in assuming the worldwide celebrations were just for them.

According to the outlet, “Every year on Bonfire Night [Guy Fawkes Night] families across the UK gather outside on November 5 to enjoy firework displays commemorating the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605. The plot was formed by Catholic zealots to blow up Parliament in order to assassinate King James I and overthrow Protestant rule.”

The outlet pointed out that the event was delayed this year because Nov. 5 fell midweek.

According to the British-based outlet, one social media user — who quickly went viral for their remarks — wrote, “Shall we tell them?”

Another user referred to the mistaken media outlets as “morons.”

Speaker and social activist Obianuju Ekeocha summed the faux pas up nicely, writing, “Have you ever heard of Guy Fawkes Night? Every 5th November there is Bonfire and lots of Fireworks.

But sure, dear American journalists, this year everyone in the UK decided to cancel Guy Fawkes and instead have a Biden-Harris fireworks night.

#EverythingIsAboutYou.”

BBC journalist John Simpson added, “The US tv network ABC reported from London that people were staging firework displays to welcome the news that Joe Biden had won the presidency. No one told them it was Guy Fawkes night.”

Journalist Jack Parrock snapped, “The amount of US news outlets saying there’s fireworks in the UK celebrating the Biden win is frankly outrageous. The weekend closest to Nov 5th is Guy Fawkes night where we do fireworks every year. You can’t tell me there’s not British people in the newsrooms putting this out.”

