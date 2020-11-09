https://www.dailywire.com/news/megyn-kelly-rips-biden-others-for-pushing-unity-after-demonizing-trump-supporters-for-years-youre-out-of-touch

Independent journalist Megyn Kelly knocked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and other left-wingers over Biden’s calls for “unity” after “viciously” attacking President Donald Trump and his supporters for four years.

Kelly first mocked a tweet from Biden’s account calling for a nation “united,” “strengthened,” and “healed.”

“Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year,” Kelly said.

Her quip brought numerous Biden defenders into her replies, criticizing her for mocking Biden’s call to unity. Kelly refused to back down, however, and pointed out that Biden’s message is disingenuous considering the vitriol and hate that has been directed toward Trump every year of his presidency as well as the tens of millions of Americans that voted for him .

“Half of the country has been demonized as awful for four years just for supporting their president who was falsely accused of Russian collaboration, wrongly impeached & attacked relentlessly by the [left] & a dishonest media. And now it’s ‘let’s heal!’ ‘Unity!’ Good luck,” Kelly responded to University of Chicago economist Austan Goolsbee.

Ian Bremmer, a political scientist and president and founder of Eurasia Group, chided Kelly, telling her to “lead by example” and “do better.”

“Ian, you’re out of touch if you think 70m Americans who have been unfairly demonized as the worst of humanity for 4yrs are now going to hug those who’ve viciously attacked them (& are now making lists of their names),” Kelly responded. “I’m talking reality, which is my job, not pie-in-the-sky stuff”

Trump critics such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and failed presidential candidate Evan McMullin have called for making a list of Trump supporters so they may be “Name[d] and shame[d] forever.”

Kelly later took a shot at CNN host Chris Cuomo, who retweeted a video of actor George Hahn mocking Kelly and Trump’s supporters while continuing to demonize the president.

“Omg [Chris Cuomo]! I totally thought this was you doing more terrible acting like when you had COVID (while your brother was killing off 6k seniors) &, after exposing half ur neighborhood while not wearing your mask, did your fake emergence from the basement! But this guy is better,” Kelly said.

“This is perfect. In an attempt to support my claim that Biden’s pronouncement of ‘unity’ & ‘healing’ was not realistic, that we are too divided, this actor (shock: he hates Republicans) decides to mock the reasons Rs aren’t feeling so chummy. Thanks for making my point!” Kelly continued, hitting back at Hahn for his video.

Kelly wrote in another tweet:

– Leftists/media re GOP: “racists! Xenophobes! Uncaring bigots!” – Biden wins. “Unity!” – Trump supporters: “Eh, not feeling it.” – Leftists/media: “please be more responsible in your language.”

Major media outlets called the election for Biden over the weekend, most after predicting that the former vice president would win the state of Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign has filed legal challenges over alleged voter fraud and lack of access to ballot canvassing, however, and Trump has yet to concede the election. The calls naming Biden as the next president are premature as the challenges work through the court system.

