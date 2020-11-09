https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/09/melania-trump-responds-to-the-cnn-report-that-shes-telling-president-trump-to-accept-the-election-loss-with-a-bonus-dunk-from-nick-searcy/

CNN reported on Sunday that First Lady Melania Trump is one of the people in the White House telling her husband to “accept the election loss”:

First lady Melania Trump is among those telling President Trump to accept the election loss https://t.co/Ha5BTNIfrA pic.twitter.com/s87F4hx3xO — CNN (@CNN) November 8, 2020

Melania Trump herself, however, publicly denied this claim:

The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020

Another banner day for printing the anonymous gossip from inside the White House:

After CNN reported she is advising President Trump to accept the loss to Biden, statement from Melania Trump: https://t.co/jHWsw0HAsX — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 8, 2020

And from Nick Searcy, “These @cnn morons think you’re a moron, too”:

These @cnn morons think you’re a moron too. https://t.co/aXZqgYakBj — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 8, 2020

They really are:

LOL. These Democrats are actually stupid. https://t.co/VFd1c5q4Be — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 9, 2020

