CNN reported on Sunday that First Lady Melania Trump is one of the people in the White House telling her husband to “accept the election loss”:

Melania Trump herself, however, publicly denied this claim:

Another banner day for printing the anonymous gossip from inside the White House:

And from Nick Searcy, “These @cnn morons think you’re a moron, too”:

They really are:

