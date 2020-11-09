https://www.theblaze.com/news/michelle-obama-unity-attacks-trump-voters

Democrats were beyond thrilled Saturday when media outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The left did not just celebrate the Biden victory. They were all about celebrating the reported defeat of Present Donald Trump — and his supporters. America saw lawmakers, Democrats, and other left-wingers call for the creation of a “list” of “Trump sycophants” in order to “shame them” and keep them out of “‘polite’ society.” Unsurprisingly, Biden backers attacked effigies of President Trump in massive (not socially distanced) rallies around the nation.

On Saturday, former first lady Michelle Obama threw fuel on the fire with a tweet ripping the more than 71 million people who voted for Trump in 2020.

What did she say?

Shortly after Biden was declared president-elect by the media, Obama posted a Twitter thread praising the apparent victor, praising Biden voters, and, naturally, ripping President Trump by lauding the coming return of “dignity, competence, and heart” to the Oval Office.

“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House,” she wrote. “Our country sorely needs it.”

“Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed,” Obama continued. “More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you.”

And then she launched into a call for unity — by intimating that Trump supporters are pro-lies, pro-hate, pro-chaos, and pro-division.

Noting that this Biden victory is just the first step in the liberal progressive agenda, she told her liberal followers that there’s still much more work to do.

“And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning,” Obama said. “It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one.”

“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division,” she cautioned. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”

She did not detail how her supposedly peace-loving fellow Democrats are supposed to unify with allegedly hateful, divisive and lying chaos creators.

