https://www.theepochtimes.com/michigan-gop-to-probe-voting-software_3571772.html

Republicans in Michigan said they are expanding their investigation into Dominion Voting Systems.

The system was used to count the 2020 election votes in Antrim County, Michigan. A county-level counting error switched 6,000 Republican votes to Democrat last week.

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said 47 Michigan counties used software from Dominion in the same manner as Antrim County. The same software was also used in several other states.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

