As the connection between the mainstream media and the Democratic Party gets more blurred, The New York Times reported an MNSBC contributor is writing speeches for Joe Biden.

After assisting in writing Biden’s acceptance speech, presidential historian Jon Meacham has appeared on MSNBC at least three times since Saturday, per Mediaite.

The Times reported he has been a paid contributor to the network, which has been very critical of President Donald Trump. The network has now told the Times he will no longer be paid, but he will continue to appear on the network for free.

Meacham did not disclose his role on crafting Biden’s Saturday night acceptance speech when he appeared shortly after on MSNBC, telling anchor Brian Williams that was “absolutely” how we should hear from a president.

The revelation comes amid a contested election and long after Trump has labeled the network MS-DNC, a plan on the Democratic National Committee moniker.

Biden’s campaign has long talked about the “soul of America” and Biden’s acceptance speech vowed “to rebuild the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again.”

Meacham’s 2018 book was titled: “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.”

Biden’s speech also declared: “It’s time for our better angels to prevail.”

The Times reported Meacham’s role under campaign adviser Mike Donilon is larger than previously known, writing drafts and edits on Biden’s biggest addresses, including ones during the campaign and his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in August.

“President-elect Joe Biden wrote the speech he delivered to the American people on Saturday night, which laid out his vision for uniting and healing the nation,” Biden spokesman T.J. Ducklo told the Times. “Given the significance of the speech, he consulted a number of important, and diverse, voices as part of his writing process, as he often does.”

