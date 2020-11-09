https://noqreport.com/2020/11/09/nevada-whistleblower-tells-of-biden-harris-van-unloading-and-stuffing-ballots/

Another whistleblower has come forward to report foul play in the 2020 election in Nevada. This time, the scene they described was one that is so blatant, so nefarious, the crowd literally gasped when they heard about it.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, detailed the story from the whistleblower. According to The Epoch Times:

The Trump campaign on Sunday described a sworn affidavit from a whistleblower in Nevada who alleges to have witnessed people inside a Biden-Harris van opening, filling out, and resealing mail ballots.

The whistleblower, who the campaign did not identify, witnessed the alleged incident while on lunch break. He said the people inside the van were using letter openers to open the ballot envelopes. Once the people became aware they were being watched, they formed a human shield around the van to purportedly cover up the activity.

But that wasn’t the only incident Schlapp described. He talked about deceased, underage, and non-resident “voters” casting ballots. While it wasn’t clear who they voted for, this type of voter fraud is generally associated with Democrats. Joe Biden currently enjoys a 35,000-vote lead in the state.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Nevada elections officials have completely dropped the ball: ➡️ Deceased individuals have had ballots cast on their behalf

➡️ Underage people voted in Nevada

➡️ At least 9,000 non-Nevadans voted in Nevada#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/GSe0FfdMgG — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 9, 2020

“I personally witnessed disregard of signature verification as well as other irregularities,” the whistleblower said in the affidavit, obtained in redacted form by The Washington Examiner.

“While working, I observed a significant number of signatures on mail-in ballots I believe did not match the name and should have been reviewed. When I asked the supervisors, [redacted] and others, about it, instead of taking the ballots to verify the signature in the electronic database, the supervisor told me to push the envelope through without verification.”

The whistleblower noted a specific instance in which he or she was allegedly told to “push the ballot through” even though the envelope included a note from the voter that he or she no longer lived at the address on the ballot.

“This ballot should have been listed as a rejected ballot, but the supervisor instructed me to push the ballot through,” the affidavit said.

Adam Laxalt, Former Attorney General, and Co-Chair of the Nevada Trump Campaign raised various concerns about the Clark County voting system, many of which mentioned in previous lawsuits filed in regards to observers and the machine system used to verify voter signatures.

He maintains there are serious concerns, and vows to get to the bottom of them via the court system.

“We will continue to pursue all these irregularities, and we are going to fight,” he said.

Mainstream media hastily called Nevada in order to build the narrative that Joe Biden is the “president-elect.” But several states that seem to favor Biden are now being questioned. This week should reveal more cases of voter fraud.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

