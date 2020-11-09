https://thepostmillennial.com/never-trumpers-team-up-with-progressives-to-erase-trump-supporters-from-the-party

It’s clear that the vitriol and derision hurled at Trump supporters over the past four years will only continue under the Biden-Harris administration. Emboldened by a slim victory, over the president they despised to the point of derangement, the never-Trump crowd along with the Democrats are gearing up to make whoever supported Trump pay for their fealty.

Never Trumper, Washington Post columnist, and budding totalitarian Jennifer Rubin said in an interview that:

“It’s not only that Donald Trump has to lose, his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them. Because if there are survivors….they will do it again.”

Sick. “survivors” “It’s not only that @realDonaldTrump has to lose, his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them. Because if there are survivors….they will do it again.” Jennifer Rubinpic.twitter.com/Y4FDIgKFDt — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) November 7, 2020

Chris Hayes went after Republican staffers, saying that they are complicit in coronavirus deaths, and that this cannot be forgotten.

Important to keep in mind that not just McConnell, but just about the entire GOP caucus *and also* all the staffers that work for them are also complicit in unneccessary deaths of tens of thousands of Americans. https://t.co/j7ncQ2SXr8 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 10, 2020

AOC is making a blacklist.

New blacklist of ‘Trump sycophants’ inspired by AOC being compiledhttps://t.co/c26BiDyc35 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) November 6, 2020

What is astoundingly clear is that the conservatives who opposed Trump think just as little of those who supported him as they did of the man himself. They perceive Trump supporters as uncouth, redneck, backwards, hateful, bigoted, losers, and they want them and the portion of the party that represented their interests squashed into oblivion.

Rubin and her ilk feel that those who worked with Trump, agreed with him, voted for him, don’t deserve a voice in political discourse. They’ve been saying it for four years, and now they’ve backed the most milquetoast candidate right into the White House, they intend to push Trump’s supporters right out of the conservation altogether.

The Never Trumpers feel it’s their right. They were marginalized themselves over these past four years, and had nowhere to turn but to their political enemies: the progressives. The progressives took their support, their allegiance, and their votes, but will the Never Trumpers get anything from progressives in return? No, and what they want instead is their patty back.

But it was never theirs to begin with. The Republicans turned their backs on working Americans and their concerns while the progressives told working Americans what to think and informed them of what was in their best interests instead of asking, listening, and representing them.

The republicans are ready to throw working Americans under the bus yet again, and they’ve got the progressives ready and willing to back them up. They want to flush America of those who are steadfast in holding their rights and freedoms paramount to either socialist concerns or special interests. Perhaps they do so at their own risk, but at the very least they do it at the nation’s peril.

