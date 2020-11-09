https://www.outkick.com/newly-hired-white-sox-manager-tony-la-russa-was-charged-for-dui-the-day-before-he-was-hired/

Newly hired White Sox manager Tony La Russa is off to about as bad of a start as you can draw up. If you haven’t seen the news yet, the 76-year old 3-time World Series champion was charged with DUI the day before he was hired. His second DUI after his 2007 charge in Florida. After just firing the eventual American League Manager of the Year Rick Renteria, this is bad timing.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in February and charged with DUI a day before the team hired him, according to court records obtained by ESPN. News with @pinepaula and @MoynihanCharles: https://t.co/C1lHlik4Zl — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 10, 2020

According to the report, La Russa allegedly ran his car into a curb and left his car smoking on the side of the road in Arizona. ESPN tried to reach out to the La Russa where he had very little to share:

“I have nothing to say,” La Russa said before hanging up.

A White Sox spokesman said the organization was aware of the incident.

“Because this is an active case, we cannot comment further at this time,” he said.

On Feb. 24 at 11:40 p.m, an officer responded to a call and found La Russa standing alongside his SUV, according to the Arizona Department of Safety. La Russa told the officer, who “detected a light odor of alcoholic beverage,” that he had been at a dinner with friends in the Angels organization, where he was currently working as a special adviser. He was stopped near the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport , and he told the officer he had hit something and had a tire blow out, according to the affidavit. After a field sobriety test, La Russa was taken into custody. In the affidavit, the peace officer described him as “argumentative.”

La Russa refused a breathalyzer test or to supply a sample of his blood or a urine test, according to the affidavit, and the officer obtained a search warrant to take two tubes of La Russa’s blood.

According to Michael Muniz, a Phoenix-area DUI criminal defense attorney who is not affiliated with the case, this is common procedure for DUI cases in Arizona. He also added that it was not uncommon for DUI cases to be delayed “several months” due to the COVID pandemic.

Maricopa County Justice Courts shows that the case was filed Oct. 28–one day before La Russa was hired by the Chicago White Sox. He was cited for registering a blood alcohol level of .08 or more. If convicted, La Russa would face up to 10 days in jail.

2007 DUI

La Russa previously was arrested after falling asleep at a traffic light near the St. Louis Cardinals spring training facility. His blood alcohol level was .096, which was above the .08 legal limit.

After Tony La Russa eventually pleaded guilty, he said in a statement: “I accept full responsibility for my conduct, and assure everyone that I have learned a very valuable lesson and that this will never occur again.”

We will be sure to provide more details as they become available.

