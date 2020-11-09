https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-tv-iphone-app-top-10/2020/11/09/id/996143

The Newsmax TV app made it into the Top 10 free apps for the iPhone — holding the No. 5 position shortly before noon Monday.

The surge in the App Store is just the latest positive news for Newsmax TV, which officially surpassed CNBC and Fox Business in key Nielsen ratings.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

