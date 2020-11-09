https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/09/no-blue-wave-isnt-enough-we-must-stick-with-president-trump/
RUSH: I’ve got a couple of calls up here. In fact, I want to take… Give me line 3. I’m gonna take this blindly. It looks… (interruption) Is he still there or not there? (interruption) He’s there. On paper, it looks good. Sherman… I don’t know how he’s gonna sound, but it looks good. There’s something I want to bounce off anyway. It was a point that I was gonna make anyway. So let’s grab Sherman and use him as the transition.
Sherman is in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Sherman, thanks for calling. How you doing, buddy?
CALLER: Yes, sir. Doing great.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: And I’m glad you’re with us today, and I really appreciate you taking the time to come in when you could have gone for treatment week. I really think you need to hear this, and I think the president needs to hear this. Everybody is taking the wrong message from this election, and they’re missing the message, and they’re angry and demoralized.
But they need to stop being angry about it. I’m 48, and I actually feel better about the future of the country than I have in a very long time. This was not a blue wave or a wipeout or a repudiation of the president. The Republicans kept the Senate. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins won —
RUSH: Okay. Hang on. Hang on just sec. Now, I’m not… I don’t want to throw cold water on anything, and I agree pretty much what you’re saying. It was not a blue wave. The country’s not gone socialist. The country did not embrace Joe Biden. That’s not at all what happened here. That’s your point, right?
CALLER: Yes, sir. (crosstalk)
RUSH: But we still had an election stolen! We still had… Now, I agree with your point, too, that anger, you’re gonna have some of that. But it should not be the guiding emotion. On the Senate races, they’re still trying to steal those, Sherman. In Georgia, one of the reasons why they have been holding off on giving that state to Trump, and why they’ve been looking more votes is to force runoffs in both of those Georgia Senate races, which they’ve now done. If they take those two, they run the Senate because that gives them Kamala Harris as the 51st vote as vice president. And that means the blue wave does become the guiding principles of this country.
CALLER: Yes, sir, but I don’t think it’s gonna happen, and more importantly, I think the fact is that the president saved the party and he grew the party and he showed us the way by rebuilding it into a party of the working people. And now we need to carry on his work, whether or not he survives this ambush that happened to him —
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: — in Philadelphia and Detroit and Milwaukee. But we have a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court, and we’ve got Sidney Powell and great people working on the legal fight. And hopefully they’ll win, but even if they don’t, the fact is that we have not lost the country, and I think, as a matter of fact, the complete opposite is the case, and I just want to make sure you know that —
RUSH: I totally do.
CALLER: — and are confident about that, and that the president knows that.
RUSH: My point today… My point today has been to focus on how the investigation of the fraud is handled and how the information learned in the investigation is then disseminated and what the purpose of the investigation is in the first place. I think it needs to happen because I think fraud cannot be allowed to stand, no matter what we say about it.
You can say, “Well, look, it took them cheating to win. I feel really good about the country, folks! It took them cheating.” Well, we can’t leave it at that — and don’t take this personally, Sherman. We can’t leave it at “they stole it.” If they stole it, then that becomes institutionalized, and they’ll keep stealing them. It has to be stopped.
The effort has to be made to uncover what happened and then inform as many millions as possible. We cannot… You can talk about all the great things Trump did for the party, great things for the country. But if the left is permitted, by virtue of what happened, here to change institutionally the presidential election system so that they can steal it every four years, it doesn’t matter.
That cannot be allowed. We cannot permit that to stand, whether the investigation shows Biden won or not. We want to know whoever won did so legitimately. There cannot be a circumstance where 70 million Americans don’t trust it, and that’s where we are. Now, you’re calling and saying, “We need to look on the bright side.
“We shouldn’t be mad about it. Trump redid the party.” Here’s another thing, Sherman. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the Republican Party as made up of, say, the Never Trumpers? They’re gonna go in there and they’re gonna try to take it back. They’re gonna try to reconstitute the party to what it was before Trump. You’re saying, “Good luck. They ain’t got a prayer.
“The American people — 95% of the Republican Party — support Trump. That is the party.” Yeah, you say that, but the battle is going to take place. All of these things that you’ve cited have happened. Trump reconstituted and redefined the party. He took it over and remade it in his own image. No question. Trump is not going anywhere no matter what happens in this election.
He’s going to do something. I also believe… I got a note from a friend of mine who said, “Rush, Trump has earned our support despite his ups and downs.” He said, “My favorite movie, Rush, is The Wild Bunch by Sam Peckinpah. You know when they turn on one of their own, William Holden — the star of the movie — loses his temper and yells at these guys.
“‘When you side with a man, you stay with him. If you can’t do that, you’re like some animal. You’re finished. We’re finished, all of us.’” If you haven’t seen The Wild Bunch, you really ought to watch it. It’s a great movie. Sam Peckinpah was from Fresno or is from Fresno. But it’s all about loyalty in hard times, and my friend is pointing out here, “You side with a guy…”
We’ve sided with Trump; we stay with him. If you can’t, you’re finished — we’re finished. We all deserve to stand by Trump as he moves forward. Folks, when I stop and think of this on human terms, the Trump family? They’re fine people, and to have been maligned and to have been disabused, to have been so mischaracterized and lied about, to have their character assassinated.
This is the finest bunch of people you’d ever run into. They’re a great family. None of Trump’s kids have had problem one. They all work in the family business. They’ve all had to work their way up in the family business. They’ve been given nothing other than that opportunity, which is fine. That’s what all families try to set up for their kids.
They didn’t have to do any of this, and they did — and it wasn’t just Trump himself. His whole family from his wife to his daughter to his sons to the in-laws, they were all in on this, and they were doing it for us. They were doing it for the country. They saw the country deteriorating. They didn’t like it. They wanted America restored to its original promise of our founding.
And for that, they end up under attack mercilessly for four years every day, multiple times a day — and they didn’t have to do it. Now they’ve had… They knew they were gonna win this election. That’s why they’re shocked. That’s why they’re stunned. They knew! We knew! You do not draw 55,000 people to rallies while your opponent’s sequestered in a basement. This just doesn’t happen.
But it did, because the Democrats were six months ahead of us in setting up these systems, and they run the electoral apparatus in these particular precincts where all this stuff happened. So it has to be investigated. It has to be discovered what happened. The American people need to know for the future and the sake of the country. Not for the Trumps. They would be beneficiaries of this if it is found that the fraud was rapid and all over the place.
But this needs to be done for the sake of the Constitution. This needs to be done for the sake of the rule of law. If it isn’t, we’re on the downhill side, and the country’s got a much harder task and job ahead of it in surviving as founded. And it must survive as founded. But the human side of this, what was done to the Trumps in order to bring this whole result about, hey, I know, “Don’t cry about it, Rush. It’s politics. Don’t get mad about it, Rush.”
I know. “Don’t get mad, Rush. There was no blue wave.” I know there was no blue wave. But what if they can effectively create the illusion that there was by virtue of cheating and fraud? We know the president got more votes, but what if they succeed in taking them away? We didn’t lose the statehouses, the Senate. Not yet. They’re trying to steal two Senate seats in Georgia with these runoffs. Chuck You Schumer is not finished.
You think they’re just gonna sit idly by and have Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House and not be able to do anything because they don’t control the Senate? That’s why this cannot be given up, this effort cannot be stopped. It’s a two-pronged effort. Stop the ongoing fraud, stop the ongoing cheating, and then nail down that which has happened. And it’s hard work, and it’s going to take a while. But it must be properly motivated.
And I’m not trying to sound like a Miss America Pageant contestant here when I say the purpose of this is not so that Donald Trump gets a fair shake. This should be done so our Constitution survives, so that the institutions and traditions which have defined our nation’s greatness survive. Because those are the institutions under assault. Those are the things the Democrats are attacking in order to take power that they may not have, and likely did not win, at the ballot box.