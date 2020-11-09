https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/numerous-democrat-led-non-profits-connected-likely-illegal-absentee-ballot-harvesting-georgia-election/

A totally under-the-radar and likely illegal Democratic absentee ballot-harvesting type of an operation was quietly executed in Georgia last week after Election Day, which may have secretly added just enough Democratic votes to tip the scales in this swing state against Republican President Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.

Guest post from one of our readers following the Democrat’s shady efforts in Georgia.

The deadline for receipt of absentee ballots in Georgia, per Georgia election law, is “no later than close of the polls on Election Day … Ballots received after the polls close cannot be counted,” this per the Georgia Secretary of State Election Division’s Absentee Voting A Guide for Registered Voters. This deadline was affirmed by an October 2 federal appeals court ruling, which stayed a lower court ruling from August 31, stemming from a lawsuit brought by leftist nonprofit the New Georgia Project (NGP), founded by Georgia Democrat activist and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. NGP’s lawsuit prevailed in extending the Georgia mail-in ballot receipt deadline for three additional days. However, on appeal, brought by the state of Georgia, Georgia election law held firm, with the higher court decisively re-establishing the deadline in 2020 as November 3, at the close of the polls.

Ignoring Georgia law, “start[ing] on Nov. 4, 2020, 2 p.m. and end[ing] Nov. 6, 2020, 5 p.m. EST,” according to their PR, the Georgia Democratic Party began the deployment of trained teams of volunteer activist operatives – “Ballot Rescue Teams” – to do phone banking and also to travel Georgia’s counties, knocking on people’s front doors – only Democrats’ front doors, that is – and cheerfully offering to help “cure” or fix absentee and mail-in ballots which, allegedly, had problems and were, allegedly, not being counted by county registrars.

Breitbart News reporter Kyle Olson broke this story nationally last Thursday.

The Georgia Democrat Party trained activists Wednesday night on how to go door-to-door to fix ballots rejected on Election Day. Called ballot “curing,” the party is able to identify individuals who had defective ballots due to incorrect marking, mismatched signatures, or some other flaw. They are then visiting those voters in person and encouraging them to fix their ballots to count for the Democrats.

This effort violated certain specific Georgia election laws, through partisan political operatives brazenly cajoling, coercing, and influencing voters – at their own homes mind you! – to alter their ballot. (If indeed Democrats visited these individuals at all bypassing and addressing ballot issues themselves.)

Secondly, it raises the legal issue that the “chain of custody” of each and every one of these “cured” Democrat ballots which has been compromised. Chain of custody of the ballot, one of an election official’s most sacred and fundamental responsibilities in overseeing election integrity, requires that proper security measures are taken from the moment a completed ballot leaves a voter’s hands and reaches the hands of a SBOE official. The ballot, a legal document, must be secured and guarded from any tampering 100% of the time. Ballot and election integrity must also withstand independent assessment, and be able to be verified and authenticated by election auditors. Transparency of process, at all stages, is critical. Therefore, these “Democrat-cured” ballots not only should not be counted they CANNOT be counted because their chain of custody security has been violated. These ballots have been tampered with, they are now “spoiled.”

The “Georgia Ballot Rescue Team,” an operation of the Democratic Party of Georgia, has two high-level Democratic political operatives, brought in from out-of-state just for this operation.

One, Alice Huling, Deputy Director for Ballot Remediation, is an abortion rights attorney, known for her work as Counsel for Reproductive Rights at the Campaign for Accountability (CfA). CfA, claiming to investigate misconduct and corruption in government and the private sector, seems to repeatedly favor targeting conservative governmental officials and organizations

The other Democratic operative is Abbey Meller, the Voter Protection Associate, who worked for two years with another nonprofit in this story, the John Podesta 501(c)(3) nonprofit “charity” think-tank, the Center for American Progress. Podesta, of course, was President Clinton’s White House Chief of Staff, Counselor to President Obama, and chair of the Hillary Clinton Presidential campaign.

As noted previously, the Georgia Ballot Rescue Team is itself a project of “Swing Left,” a political action committee (PAC) focused on moving U.S. “swing” states to the far left. Swing left is a project of Onward Together:

Onward Together was founded by none other than Hillary Clinton with her close mate, Huma Abedin on her Board. According to reporter Joe Schoffstall, who has tracked corrupted and crooked nonprofits and their progressive dark money donors for years, Onward Together is the “dark money nonprofit launched by Hillary Clinton following her defeat against Donald Trump … to allow her to be a part of the resistance against Trump.” Its founding date is considered by Clinton insiders to be January 19, 2017, notable as the day before President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

This nonprofit was officially incorporated a short few months later, not by Clinton, but by her consigliere, former campaign lawyer, Marc Elias. Elias is the corrupt liberal lawyer from Perkins Coie who has been managing election reform operations in key, swing states across the country on behalf of the progressive Democratic machine. It was, of course, Elias who hired investigative firm Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on Donald Trump.

Influence Watch reveals that “Shortly before the 2016 election, billionaire left-wing donor George Soros gave at least $5 million to Elias and his firm to challenge what left-wing activists alleged to be restrictions that deter Democrats and left-wing constituencies from voting, such as photo identification requirements at polling places.”

An IRS investigation into nonprofits is long overdue

With nonprofits, as ever the mechanism of choice for managing these fraudulent and subversive Democratic election operations all across the country, aiming to utterly DESTROY our election system, the name of George Soros was likely to come up. With 501(c)(3) nonprofit “charity” outfits like Podesta’s the Center for American Progress and its 501(c)(4) Action Fund, taking in a combined, gigantic $53.5 million in dark money revenue in 2018, with barely-nonpartisan nonprofits like Stacey Abrams’ the New Georgia Project, with its ties to George Soros’ Democracy Alliance and with the socialist Working Families Party, and with Hillary Clinton’s “charity,” Onward Together, with dark money revenue of $6.2 million in 2017 and with a new Onward Together foundation just created in July 2020.

In the case of Onward Together, this has been carefully documented by the outstanding exposé by Freedom Outpost’s Corey Lynn in his article, “Onward Together”: Inside Hillary’s Latest Political Tax Scandal.” This only confirms that a total revamping of the ENTIRE IRS nonprofit platform MUST be done ASAP, to STOP partisan progressive millionaires & billionaires and Democrat-progressive partisan politicians from, literally in this case, using them as camo to STEAL OUR AMERICAN ELECTIONS! Onward Together is one of many such Democrat-progressive controlled and funded, gigantic, multi-state, linked-up, corporate conglomerates, utilizing the camo of legally-separate 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), 527’s corporations and other charity and social welfare platforms, to conduct dirty political deeds on the American people. Very dirty. Stealing the Presidential election counts as the coup de grâce of these “charitable” political dirty deeds.

According to Kyle Olson’s Breitbart article, at the Wednesday, November 4 training in Georgia, operative Jessi Grass stated to the Democrat activists she was training, that their work that day “‘hopefully will turn the presidential race.’” Three days’ later – her Georgia Ballot Rescue Team operation was finished – on Saturday morning, Georgia announced its razor thin election results were resolved… …in favor of Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Given that Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger has announced that he will be conducting a statewide audit of the Georgia 2020 elections, BEFORE he certifies them, he must include in his audit, the uncovering and removal from the count every one of these three-days’ worth of “cured” and “rescued” Democrat ballots (and any Republican ballots which may have been “disappeared” in the process.)

Make sure he knows that some employees of the Georgia State Board of Elections and some county registrars may have been – must have been – involved in this operation. Remind him that his own Election Division’s “Absentee Voting A Guide for Registered Voters” states: “PENALTIES FOR FRAUDULENT ABSENTEE VOTING ACTIVITY It is a crime to violate the secrecy of the ballot, or otherwise tamper with ballots or the voting system.” EMBED under Election Division’.

Remind him that this same Guide states that “Mail-in ballots … must be received by your county registrar no later than close of the polls on Election Day … Ballots received after the polls close cannot be counted.”

Any illegal actions by the far-left non-profit ‘Geogia Ballot Rescue Team’ must be discarded. Illegal ballots should not be counted in our elections.

The post Numerous Democrat Led Non-Profits Are Connected to Likely Illegal Absentee Ballot Harvesting in Georgia After the Election appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

