New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has somehow become an authority among liberals on how to properly manage the response to COVID-19 in spite of his state’s objectively terrible coronavirus outcomes, said on “Good Morning America” on Monday that it is “bad news” that the potential COVID-19 vaccine was developed “two months before Joe Biden takes over” and promised that he would do whatever he could to stop the Trump administration’s rollout of the vaccine.

Former Bill Clinton adviser and “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos asked Cuomo about his thoughts regarding the news that Pfizer’s vaccine is more effective than previously hoped and could soon be ready for distribution. Cuomo responded, “The good news is the Pfizer tests look good and we’ll have a vaccine shortly. The bad news is that it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan.”

Cuomo went on to claim that the specific problem with the Trump administration’s vaccine plan is that the “Trump administration is rolling out the vaccination plan and I believe it’s flawed. I believe it learns nothing from the past. They’re basically going to have the private providers do it and that’s going to leave out all sorts of communities that were left out the first time when Covid ravaged them.”

Stephanopoulos asked Cuomo what the Biden administration could do differently from a Trump administration, and rather than respond, Cuomo first falsely claimed that “the Trump administration denied COVID.” Cuomo did not elaborate on how the Trump administration denied COVID, because there is no statement on record from Trump or anyone in his administration that COVID was not real.

Cuomo went on to falsely claim that “there was no mobilization of the government” under Trump. In fact, the government undertook massive efforts to provide both PPE and ventilators to hospitals, as well as to ensure the availability of testing.

Finally, Cuomo claimed, without proof or any indication from Biden, “That’s going to be slow and that’s going to bypass the communities that we call health care deserts. If you don’t have a Rite Aid or a CVS, then you’re in trouble and that’s what happened the first time with COVID. Why do we have such a disparity in the infection rate and mortality rate in COVID? Because some communities don’t have the same access to health care. I’m sure the Biden administration is going to address that.”

Cuomo went on to promise, “I’ve been talking to governors across the nation about that. How can we shape the Trump administration vaccine plan to fix it or stop it before it does damage.”

Cuomo did not explain how it would “do damage” to release the vaccine under Trump’s current plan and then to reach underserved communities in later phases during a potential Biden administration, if it came to that.

