Two days after the presidential election, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin, who ran for the office along with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2016, promoted the idea of making a list targeting those who back Trump’s call to investigate potential voter fraud. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) agreed, calling for someone to begin “archiving” statements by “Trump sycophants.”

McMullin tweeted, “We should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump’s frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election. Name and shame forever.”

We should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump’s frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election. Name and shame forever. — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) November 6, 2020

The next day, McMullin was echoed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who called for the archiving of the public statements of Trump supporters, tweeting, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments inspired the formation of a group making a list of anyone who ever “represented” Trump:

Who could have seen this coming pic.twitter.com/8cUBQxMHgP — Gulag Inmate 4859 (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2020

McMullin got blasted for what critics slammed as fascistic tactics. Among his critics was Newsweek opinion editor and former Daily Wire writer and editor Josh Hammer: “How very fascist of you.”

How very fascist of you. https://t.co/GXLLcBQv3D — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 8, 2020

Political pundit Bethany Mandel tweeted: “Rich from a guy who spent four years calling Trump a fascist. This is some sh** and you know it.”

Rich from a guy who spent four years calling Trump a fascist. This is some shit and you know it. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 8, 2020

Author Chad Felix Greene wrote: “The party of Stalin.”

The party of Stalin. https://t.co/Juc0XY1K9l — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 7, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments elicited even more blowback.

Professor Bret Weinstein: “You are an elected representative in a democratic republic and you are setting the stage for retribution against fellow citizens for the crime of holding a different opinion. It’s un-American, you should stop it and council others to do the same.”

You are an elected representative in a democratic republic and you are setting the stage for retribution against fellow citizens for the crime of holding a different opinion. It’s un-American, you should stop it and council others to do the same. https://t.co/UN1tceoHVA — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) November 6, 2020

Radio and Fox News host Mark Levin: “Commie bastard wants to create an enemies list.”

Commie bastard wants to create an enemies list https://t.co/fjYiNLeyaP — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 7, 2020

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway: “I’d say rounding up 70 million Americans for political punishment is a bit ambitious, but it is kind of on brand for a socialist I guess…”

I’d say rounding up 70 million Americans for political punishment is a bit ambitious, but it is kind of on brand for a socialist I guess… https://t.co/mIhDeUlGuh — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 7, 2020

Journalist Tim Poll: “The mask came right off didnt it.”

The mask came right off didnt it https://t.co/ioRLaPsPo8 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 7, 2020

Political pundit Stephen Miller pointed out: “So one of the people on the list Ocasio-Cortez called for is Sheldon Adelson. Also on the list are legally appointed judges… Are we still doing that threat to personal safety over elected officials thing or is that era officially over?”

Also on the list are legally appointed judges… Are we still doing that threat to personal safety over elected officials thing or is that era officially over? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2020

Philosopher/mathematiciam Nassim Nicholas Taleb: “AOC, must we then compile a blacklist with the names of the 70 million who voted against your preferences? Must we not also compile the list of elected representatives proposing Soviet-style purges?”

AOC, must we then compile a blacklist with the names of the 70 million who voted against your preferences? Must we not also compile the list of elected representatives proposing Soviet-style purges? https://t.co/nl9Sgj2Zlh — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) November 7, 2020

Attorney Daniel Ravicher, who has argued before the Supreme Court, wrote: “Yes let’s make a list of everyone who disagrees with Democrats. Then we’ll make them wear special armbands so everyone can tell who they are. After that we’ll put them into the same neighborhood together and blame them for all our problems. After that, camps and final solution.” He added, “Footnote: My entire Ukrainian Jewish family, including my grandfather, was killed by Hitler. So, yeah, I kinda don’t like government officials making lists of people that don’t agree with them so they, although having violated no law, can nonetheless be ‘held accountable.’”

Footnote: My entire Ukrainian Jewish family, including my grandfather, was killed by Hitler. So, yeah, I kinda don’t like government officials making lists of people that don’t agree with them so they, although having violated no law, can nonetheless be “held accountable.” — Daniel B Ravicher (@danravicher) November 7, 2020

