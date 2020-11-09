https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/ohio-attorney-general-asks-us-supreme-court-overturn-ruling-extended-deadline-mail-ballots-pennsylvania/

Ohio AG Dave Yost

President Trump’s legal team is preparing to ask the US Supreme Court to overturn an unconstitutional ruling from Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court that ordered elections officials to count mail-in ballots that arrived 3 days after Election Day.

The Pennsylvania state legislature decided Election Day ends at 8 PM on election night.

Rogue Democrat PA Governor Wolf circumvented the state legislature and took the fight to the state supreme court.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court created law out of thin air and extended the deadline for mail-in ballots to November 6.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed the brief on Monday in support of the Republican state lawmakers who have asked the US Supreme Court to throw out post-election day ballots.

PA Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and House Speaker Bryan Cutler on Friday said under Pennsylvania law, the ballots must be in by 8 PM on election night in order to be counted.

Cleveland.com reported:

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has asked the U.S Supreme Court to overturn a ruling from Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court that ordered elections officials there to continue accepting absentee ballots that arrived within three days following Election Day. In a Monday filing, state attorneys said U.S. Supreme Court justices should overturn the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision, arguing “state legislatures, not state courts, set the rules for picking presidential electors.” At least, the filing says, the U.S. Supreme Court should weigh in on whether the Pennsylvania court’s ruling was proper. “The States need an answer to that question, which is certain to arise again in future elections. And it is important to provide that answer now because, without a ruling from this Court, doubts will continue to linger about whether the vote count in Pennsylvania was performed in conformity with the Constitution,” reads the filing, signed by Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers and Chief Deputy Solicitor General Michael Hendershot.

Former special prosecutor Ken Starr said the PA legislature is the boss and counting ballots that came in after Election Day could be a federal crime as well as a state crime.

US Supreme Court Justice Alito on Friday night ordered any ballots received after 8 PM on Election Day in Pennsylvania be segregated and secured and counted separately.

Alito order: “… neither the applicant (PA GOP) nor the Secretary has been able to verify that all boards are complying with the Secretary’s guidance, which, it is alleged, is not legally binding on them.”

The corrupt Democrat machine in Pennsylvania is brazenly stealing the election from President Trump.

Pennsylvania officials have produced over 1 million ballots all in favor of Joe Biden since the morning after the election!

Trump was ahead of Biden on election night in Pennsylvania by nearly 700,000 votes but Democrats have chipped away at Trump’s lead with voter fraud.

GOP poll watchers are also being barred from entering vote counting centers or they are being forced to observe the ballot counting from far away with binoculars.

