What a difference a day makes.

Joe Biden and the corrupt Marxist machine is trying to steal Pennsylvania with illegal ballot harvesting and massive midnight mail-in ballot dumps.

But their plans are crumbling.

The Pennsylvania House GOP members tomorrow (Tuesday) will call for a legislative-led audit of the 2020 election and demand election results not be certified, nor electors be seated, until the audit is complete,” according to a press release.

Via the Philly Inquirer:

Pa House GOP members tomorrow will “call for a legislative-led audit of the 2020 election and demand election results not be certified, nor electors be seated, until the audit is complete,” per news release. — Andrew Seidman (@AndrewSeidman) November 9, 2020

It’s just not Joe Biden’s night.

First Trump’s campaign on Monday evening filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania alleging “creation and implementation of illegal ‘two-tiered’ voting system for the election.”

“Voters in Pennsylvania were held to different standards simply based on how they chose to cast their ballot, and we believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight,” Matt Morgan, Trump’s general counsel said.

Real Clear Politics on Monday night pulled their call for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania which means Biden isn’t even pretend president-elect anymore.

Joe Biden came from a 700,000 vote deficit on Election night and with the help of OVER ONE MILLION NEW VOTES overtook President Donald Trump by Friday!

US Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, per the Associated Press.

“In a memo to U.S. attorneys … Barr wrote that investigations ‘may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State.’”

