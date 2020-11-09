https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/525235-pence-to-spend-time-in-florida-as-trump-refuses-to-concede

Vice President Pence is headed to Florida for a personal trip as President TrumpDonald John Trump Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE refuses to concede the election several days after Joe Biden Joe Biden Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE was projected to be the president-elect.

Pence will leave Tuesday for Sanibel, an island near Fort Meyers, where he has vacationed before. A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advisory indicated the vice president would be there through Saturday.

Spokespeople for Pence did not respond to requests for comment about whether the vacation was planned prior to the election.

Pence has remained largely out of the public eye since appearing alongside Trump early Wednesday morning, where the president falsely claimed he had won the election. In the time since, Trump and some allies have alleged without evidence that widespread voter fraud is to blame for why Biden is leading in several battleground states.

The vice president has been careful not to make such sweeping allegations while remaining supportive of the president.

“Told @VP Team Today, ‘it ain’t over til it’s over.. and this AIN’T over!’ President @realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we’re gonna Keep Fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted!” Pence tweeted Monday.

But Pence has not made the same charges as Trump about the election being stolen. He has also carried on with his day-to-day duties in a way Trump has not.

The president has not spoken publicly since the Thursday night briefing and has had no public events on his schedule since. Pence held a coronavirus task force meeting on Monday afternoon and held a fundraising call for the Trump campaign’s legal fund on Friday.

Pence may visit Georgia after his stay in Florida, according to The New York Times, to boost Sens. David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia GOP senators call on Georgia secretary of state to resign Andrew Yang moving to Georgia to help Democrats in Senate runoffs Ossoff challenges Perdue to three debates ahead of January Senate runoff MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerRomney: Americans apparently want a change in leadership, but not ‘sharp left turn’ on policy Abrams says Georgia Democratic Senate candidates can ‘absolutely’ win runoff races QAnon proves internet companies aren’t up to the task of defending democracy MORE (R-Ga.) ahead of their January runoff elections.

