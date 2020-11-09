https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/11/09/pfizer-announces-big-vaccine-news-conveniently-waits-until-after-the-election-n277155
About The Author
Related Posts
The Greatest Hate Crime Hoaxes Of 2019
December 27, 2019
Moderate Dems Have Declared War on the Green New Deal
April 11, 2019
BREAKING: O’Keefe gets Google program manager to admit Google skews their searches toward Joe Biden [VIDEO]
October 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy