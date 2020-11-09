https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pfizers-political-donations-favored-democrats-2020-cycle?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pfizer, which announced on Monday that it’s COVID-19 vaccine has 90% effectiveness in humans, favored Democrats overall with campaign contributions in the 2020 election cycle.

According to Open Secrets data, Pfizer employees and its affiliated Political Action Committees donated 60.3% to Democrats in 2020 and 39.6% to Republicans. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was the top recipient with $256,520 in contributions.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday that the timing of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine announcement had nothing to do with the presidential election. Television networks like NBC News projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the race on Saturday.

“We announced it the moment we learned about it,” he said. “I said multiple times that the election for us is an artificial timeline.”

President Trump speculated that the vaccine announcement was held until after the presidential election.

“The @USFDA and the Democrats didn’t want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later – As I’ve said all along!” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump launched the Operation Warp Speed program in May with the goal of delivering 300 million doses of “safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021.”

Pfizer reportedly did not receive federal funding under Operation Warp Speed but the company did enter into a $1.95 billion agreement with the Trump administration “for large-scale production and nationwide delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States following the vaccine’s successful manufacture and approval.”

Just the News reached out to Pfizer seeking records that detail each step of the vaccine development process leading up to Monday’s announcement. In response, the company’s press office said, “We learned on Sunday, November 8, 2020 and promptly announced the results yesterday morning.”

