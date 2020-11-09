https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/poll-shows-media-stole-election-censoring-hunter-biden-story/

More than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned bv the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

The survey found that 13% voters of the voters who said they were unaware of the scandals would not have voted for Biden had they been made aware.

That amounted to 4.6% of Biden’s total votes.

BREAKING: Proof the media stole the election. An MRC study finds that 4.6% of Joe Biden voters would NOT have voted for him had they known about the Biden family’s corrupt business dealings. https://t.co/X8NCCHVKui — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) November 9, 2020

The media and Big Tech STOLE the election by covering up the Biden family corruption scandal! Now we know this information could have changed the election outcome. We must hold them accountable! https://t.co/j5F3jKm7mL — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) November 9, 2020

“It is an indisputable fact that the media stole the election. The American electorate was intentionally kept in the dark,” said MRC President Brent Bozell. “During the height of the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings, the media and the big tech companies did everything in their power to cover it up. Twitter and Facebook limited sharing of the New York Post’s reports, and the liberal media omitted it from their coverage or dismissed it as Russian disinformation.”

He said the media and Silicon Valley “were fully aware of this, so they actively tried to prevent it from reaching the American public.”

“The American people deserved to know the truth; now it’s too late,” he said.

An MRC analysis of the survey by McLaughlin & Associates concluded the 4.6% shift in votes would have put Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the Trump victory column.

Newsbusters, a division of MRC, said voters were asked: “At the time you cast your vote for President, were you aware that evidence exists in emails, texts, eyewitness testimony and banking transactions that the FBI has been investigating since last year directly linking Joe Biden to a corrupt financial arrangement between a Chinese company with connections to the Chinese communist party and Hunter Biden’s business, which may have personally benefited Joe Biden financially?'”

The poll found 27% were not aware.

During the last presidential debate, Trump confronted Biden about the millions of dollars his son Hunter Biden got from business deals in Russia, China, Ukraine and other nations while his father was vice president. The president noted new evidence from emails from an abandoned laptop now in the possession of the FBI and two former business partners indicating Joe Biden was the “big guy” who was to receive a cut of a deal with a firm linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

“I think you owe an explanation to the American people,” the president said. “Maybe you can do it now.”

Biden claimed: “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life. I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever ever.”

Trump described the Biden family as a “vacuum cleaner,” sucking up money from nefarious overseas business deals.

Biden insisted there was nothing wrong with his son getting paid a total of $3.1 million from the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma while the former vice president was overseeing Ukraine policy. At the time, however, State Department officials raised concern about an apparent conflict of interest because Burisma was under investigation for corruption. Joe Biden later publicly boasted that he threatened to withhold American aid to Ukraine if the president didn’t fire the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma.

See video of Joe Biden recalling how he successfully pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor who was targeting Burisma:

Trump’s campaign pointed out the evidence that Hunter Biden’s firm got $3.5 million from Russian billionaire Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow; that Hunter Biden also opened a joint bank account with a Chinese national linked to the communist government; and while “Joe Biden advocated for legislation favored by big banks that made it harder for struggling Americans to declare bankruptcy, Biden’s son Hunter was ‘earning’ hundreds of thousands of dollars in ‘consultant fees’ from one of those banks, MBNA.”

The campaign released a long list of additional conflict-of-interest concerns involving Biden and his family members.

“While Biden was vice president, his son Hunter joined him on Air Force Two for a trip to China. While in Beijing he arranged for his Chinese business partner to meet his father. Ten days after the trip, Hunter’s firm received an approval from the Chinese government-owned Bank of China that paved the way for more than a billion dollars in business for Hunter’s firm,” the report said.

Trump confronted Biden for trying to dismiss the scandals as Russian disinformation.

“The laptop is another Russia hoax?” Trump asked, alluding to the Obama administration’s Trump-Russia collusion probe. “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

The Washington Examiner reported that one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners revealed a web of foreign figures, “all of whom trade off access to the former vice president or off the Biden family name.”

Hundreds of files were given to the Examiner showing the proposed deals, which “unique benefits” of working with the Bidens.

The Biden campaign has claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story is Russian disinformation.

However, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has stated the intelligence agencies have no evidence to back that claim.

Further, the campaign has not denied the authenticity of the emails on which the accusations are based.

“One email included in the trove, sent to the younger Biden on May 13, 2017, after his father had left office, contained details of ‘remuneration packages’ for a deal with a Chinese energy company, including “10 held by H for the big guy” — which many interpreted as referring to shares held by Hunter Biden for his father, Joe,” the Examiner said.

