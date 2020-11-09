https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/yuge-lawsuit-alleges-detroit-officials-knowingly-committed-mass-voter-fraud/

Poll watchers in Wayne County have filed a lawsuit against the City of Detroit and several elections officials alleging widespread voter fraud has been taking place in and around the Detroit elections offices.

Filed via the Great Lakes Justice Center for Plaintiffs Cheryl Constantino and Edward McCall, the suit claims that elections officials assigned random ballots to people who had not voted yet, accepted ballots after the deadline, failed to verify signatures and identification of voters, thousands of unsealed and unsecured ballots arrived and were all marked for Biden, officials instructed people to vote for democrats, challenges to ballots were not recorded, and poll watchers were eventually kicked out.

These allegations are backed up by sworn affidavits from multiple individuals who witnessed this rampant disregard for the laws and standards.

From the lawsuit:

3.In summary, this Complaint raises numerous instances of fraud, including, but not limited to: TRENDING: HUGE BREAKING NEWS IN GEORGIA – 132,000 Ballots in Fulton County, Georgia Have Been Identified Which Are Likely Ineligible a. Defendants systematically processed and counted ballots from voters whose name failed to appear in either the Qualified Voter File (QVF) or in the supplemental sheets. When a voter’s name could not be found, the election worker assigned the ballot to a random name already in the QVF to a person who had not voted.

b. Defendants instructed election workers to not verify signatures on absentee ballots, to backdate absentee ballots, and to process such ballots regardless of their validity.

c. After election officials announced the last absentee ballots had been received, another batch of unsecured and unsealed ballots, without envelopes, arrived in trays at the TCF Center. There were tens of thousands of these absentee ballots, and apparently every ballot was counted and attributed only to Democratic candidates.

d. Defendants instructed election workers to process ballots that appeared after the election deadline and to falsely report that those ballots had been received prior to November 3, 2020 deadline.

e. Defendants systematically used false information to process ballots, such as using incorrect or false birthdays. Many times, the election workers inserted new names into the QVF after the election and recorded these new voters as having a birthdate of 1/1/1900.

f. On a daily basis leading up to the election, City of Detroit election workers and employees coached voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. These workers and employees encouraged voters to do a straight Democrat ballot. These election workers and employees went over to the voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.

g. Unsecured ballots arrived at the TCF Center loading garage, not in sealed ballot boxes, without any chain of custody, and without envelopes.

h. Defendant election officials and workers refused to record challenges to their processes and removed challengers from the site if they politely voiced a challenge.

i. After poll challengers started discovering the fraud taking place at the TCF Center, Defendant election officials and workers locked credentialed challengers out of the counting room so they could not observe the process, during which time tens of thousands of ballots were processed.

j. Defendant election officials and workers allowed ballots to be duplicated by hand without allowing poll challengers to check if the duplication was accurate. In fact, election officials and workers repeatedly obstructed poll challengers from observing. Defendants permitted thousands of ballots to be filled out by hand and duplicated on site without oversight from poll challengers.

Perhaps most damning is an affidavit from a city employee who had been assigned to work the election. Jessy Jacob swears that she:

“Was instructed by my supervisor to adjust the mailing date of these absentee ballot packages to be dated earlier than they were actually sent. The supervisor was making announcements for all workers to engage in this practice.” “Directly observed, on a daily basis, City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot. I witnessed these election workers and employees going over to the voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.” “Was specifically instructed by my supervisor not to ask for a driver’s license or any photo I.D. when a person was trying to vote.” “Observed a large number of people who came to the satellite location to vote in-person, but they had already applied for an absentee ballot. These people were allowed to vote in-person and were not required to return the mailed absentee ballot or sign an affidavit that the voter lost the mailed absentee ballot.” “Was instructed not to validate any ballots and not to look for any deficiencies in the ballots.” “Was instructed not to look at any of the signatures on the absentee ballots, and I was instructed not to compare the signature on the absentee ballot with the signature on file.” “Was instructed to improperly pre-date the absentee ballots”

It’s important to note that Michigan has banned poll watchers and challengers from making any sort of recording of the ballot process.

You may recall a previous story featuring hidden audio that revealed elections officials instructing poll workers to specifically do some of these things alleged in the lawsuit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

