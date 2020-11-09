https://www.dailywire.com/news/president-trump-thinking-about-2024-run-report

President Donald Trump is apparently eyeing a presidential run in 2024, according to an Axios report published Monday.

Axios reported: “President Trump has already told advisers he’s thinking about running for president again in 2024, two sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.”

The news outlet cited the report as supposed confirmation that Trump understands he “lost” the 2020 election:

This is the clearest indication yet that Trump understands he has lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden — even as the president continues to falsely insist that he is the true winner, that there has been election fraud and that his team will fight to the end in the courts.

Trump, however, has yet to concede the election, as lawsuits pend in multiple states over alleged voter irregularities and potential fraud; ballots are still to be counted in states like Arizona and Georgia, too.

Media outlets, though, like Fox News, ABC News, CNN, NBC News, and The Associated Press, declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of 2020 over the weekend.

“Trump says he will not concede,” reported Fox News’ Chad Pergram, on Saturday, following media calls over the election. “Says Biden has not ‘been certified as the winner of any states.’ Says ‘I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that democracy demands.’”

Trump issued the following statement, Saturday:

We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.

